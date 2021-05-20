newsbreak-logo
Emil J Freireich and Baruch Spinoza: birds of a feather?

By Robert Peter Gale
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. Can one be too smart? In some disciplines such as physics and mathematics the answer is clearly no. However, in medicine the answer is not so clear. Emil (Jay) Freireich was a genius, a descriptor too often casually given (for example, to everyone’s child). Genius comes from the Latin word meaning guardian deity or spirit which watches over each person from birth. The OED defines genius is exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability. By this standard there is no doubt Jay had genius and was a genius.

