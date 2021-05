ROSCOMMON — The McBain softball team earned two wins on the road Wednesday against Roscommon, 7-0 and 9-7. McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said in the first game Mckenna Gilde got the win while striking out 15. At the plate, Brecken Gilde had a double and an RBI while Mckenna Gilde had a single, a triple and an RBI. Emma Boonstra had a triple, a double and a single with two RBIs.