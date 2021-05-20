newsbreak-logo
Vikings take 4th at Alpena Golf Invite

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 19 hours ago

HILLMAN — The Cadillac golf team finished in fourth place at the Alpena Invitational Tuesday in Hillman at the Thunder Bay Resort. Cadillac assistant golf coach Dan Alto said Harry Chipman led the way with a round score of 79, which was good enough to earn him a fourth-place finish overall. Ben Drabik shot an 87, while MacKale McGuire shot a 95 and Luke Enyeart a 98.

