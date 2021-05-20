Vikings take 4th at Alpena Golf Invite

WEST BRANCH–The Alpena girls track team took top honors in the large school division at Friday’s Falcon Invite while Alpena’s boys team was runner-up. Chloe Lawrence in the 100 dash (5th, 14.72), pole vault (3rd, 6-0); Keslee Jex in the 100 dash (7th, 15.01), 200 dash (7th, 31.81); Tiffany Foster in the 400 dash (1st, 1:15.01), 300 hurdles (6th, 57.64), and long jump (12-3 3/4); Abigail Obryan in the 400 dash (2nd, 1:15.97), high jump (2nd, 4-0); Hannah Tracey in the 800 run (4th, 2:55.86), 3,200 run (3rd, 14:09.27); Cailyn Burrone in the 800 run (6th, 2:58.44), 3,200 run (4th, 14:27.39); Madi Szymanski in the 1,600 run (1st, 5:09.21), 3,200 run (1st, 11:32.47); Grace Mitchell in the 1,600 run (2nd, 6:02.99), 3,200 run (2nd, 13:53.60); Samantha Zolnierek in the 1,600 run (5th, 6:33.79); Tiffany Tessmer in the 100 hurdles (6th, 19.89) and long jump (5th, 12-2 1/2); Maddie Linton in the 300 hurdles (4th, 56.44), high jump (1st, 4-3); the 400 relay team of Tessmer, Jex, Lawrence and Linton (4th, 59.18); the 800 relay of Foster, Jex, Burrone and Tracey (3rd, 2:05.87); the 3,200 relay of Zolnierek, Szymanski, Mitchell and Burrone (1st, 11:15.76); Brittany Mischloney in the shot put (3rd, 28-11 1/2) and discus (3rd, 80-3).