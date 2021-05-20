CAPS has COVID construction concerns, confident design will help keep costs down
During the past year, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown has worn many hats. The world of education was turned upside down at the local level and higher learning institutions due to COVID-19. While the focus has been on the safety of students and staff and keeping students on pace academically, Brown also has been overseeing multiple phases of a construction project associated with a voter-approved bond.www.cadillacnews.com