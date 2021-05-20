newsbreak-logo
CAPS has COVID construction concerns, confident design will help keep costs down

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past year, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown has worn many hats. The world of education was turned upside down at the local level and higher learning institutions due to COVID-19. While the focus has been on the safety of students and staff and keeping students on pace academically, Brown also has been overseeing multiple phases of a construction project associated with a voter-approved bond.

Related
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Region moving deeper into housing crisis

CADILLAC — The ongoing housing crisis in Northwest Lower Michigan is getting worse. So says Robert Carson, regional director of the community development program for Networks Northwest, who oversaw the staff that compiled a recent report on housing in the region, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties. “The key takeaways...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan Restaurants Being Forced to Pay Higher Wages

The Covid-19 pandemic changes a lot of things. Because of social distancing, many workplaces were forced to close down, some permanently. One of the hardest hit sectors was the restaurant industry. The restaurant has been in an ongoing battle with the state to try and remain open during the pandemic, some completely disregarding laws entirely.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Expanded child tax credits: yet another topic to disagree about

CADILLAC — Like almost every issue that's related in any way to contemporary politics, the idea of families receiving a monthly expanded child tax credit has become a bone of contention. Some families in the area are ecstatic about the idea of receiving some badly needed assistance to help them...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac Hospital among top 20 rural hospitals in the nation

CADILLAC — Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital recently was named one of the top 20 rural hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association. The hospital is the only hospital named on the list located in Michigan. Cadillac Hospital Community President Peter Marinoff called the recognition a great...
Cadillac, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Wexford, Missaukee RRP opens May 17

CADILLAC — Small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties can apply for funding from the Regional Resiliency Program beginning on May 17. The application period opens May 17 at 8 a.m. and closes on May 28 at 5 p.m. The grant application for businesses with nine or fewer employees must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Missaukee County, MICadillac News

Local counties looking to learn more about COVID funding

Though still awaiting money from the latest federal coronavirus relief act, some governors and state lawmakers already are making plans to add the multibillion-dollar boon to their budgets. Among their priorities: bailing out depleted unemployment accounts, expanding high-speed internet and providing additional aid to schools and businesses. The $1.9 trillion...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Rover is not barking up the wrong tree answers

Q: There are several trees along Sunnyside Drive that have a red "X" painted on them. They are mostly near M-115. Are these marked to be removed? If so, when will they be removed?. A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who those...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Local counties reported additional COVID cases Friday

CADILLAC — State dashboard and local data showed COVID-19 cases were still rising Friday. The Michigan dashboard showed Friday Wexford County's confirmed cases were 2,500 cases. Confirmed deaths reached 42 according to state data. Missaukee County. Missaukee County showed a pandemic total of 1,232 cases, according to the state dashboard...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Positivity rates trending downward

CADILLAC — COVID-19 positivity rates were trending down on Wednesday, though positivity rates are still above the community spread threshold of 5%. Local health department data had Wexford County at 2,490 cases on Wednesday, up by six. Deaths rose by one and reached 38, according to local health department data (state data held steady but had a higher overall total at 40) . The 7-day-average positivity rate was 14.3% with the most recent data from May 10.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac area COVID cases, deaths slower but steady

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths. Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499...