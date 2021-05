This article was originally published in forum thread: WoW Classic Auction House to Temporarily Close on May 14, Dark Legacy Comics #771 started by Lumy View original post. because you need 24 hrs to ensure all auctions are expired and goods in mail to posters and then you need the time to actually do the behind the scenes work to create separate ah's on new classic servers and "new" tbc servers, test functionality etc....it's pretty obvious why you would need more than 24 hrs...and once you get it up and working you have to ensure that a dumb ass that is going to a new classic server doesn't start posting auctions on the current ah that will be transitioning to a tbc server and then crying about losing his auction goods on the 18th when the servers switch.