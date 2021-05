The Panthers were a compelling view on April 9 during a home softball game against St. Ignatius College Preparatory (St. Ignatius), in which the Panthers took the win. The stands were filled with parents from both teams; players at their respective benches cheered for players heading up to up-to-bat. Meanwhile parents whispered about their daughters among each other, reciting performance stats, past games and college plans. On the field, girls were standing in the blazing sun — masks on and ready for anything.