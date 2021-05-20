newsbreak-logo
More information released regarding Lake, Osceola robbery pursuit

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleREED CITY — Some new information was released by police Wednesday regarding a weekend incident involving gunfire and a vehicle pursuit in Lake and Osceola counties. Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said he had no updates to give other than to say his detectives have been very busy over the last few days. He also said he had no additional information regarding the suspect in the incident, including a name, injuries sustained and if or when they would be arraigned in 77th District Court.

