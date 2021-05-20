Marion softball sweeps, shuts out MCE
CUSTER — The Marion softball team shut out Mason County Eastern in both games of a twin bill,15-0 and 17-0. In the first game, Eagles coach Ryan Raymond said Georgia Meyer got the win throwing a no-hitter and striking out 14 of 18 batters. At the plate, Harley Bear had two triples and four RBIs, while Meyer had a triple and a double. Jacelyn Moggo had three hits, while Nicolette Maddox had three hits with two RBIs. McKayla Cruson, Lexi Bain and Aarin Hall each recorded two hits, while Lyly Schwab with a hit.