UTSA is marking a return to some sense of normalcy this weekend as in-person Commencement ceremonies will be held for the first time at the university since 2019. There are 5,306 graduating students eligible for the spring 2021 ceremonies taking place this weekend and an additional 7,739 graduates of the spring 2020 and fall 2020 classes eligible for their own ceremonies the following weekend. The Roadrunner community will be able to celebrate all 13,000-plus graduates throughout the month of May and at the increasingly popular Commencement Drive.