newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Masks relaxed at Giant Eagle

By Editorials
Salem News Online
 19 hours ago

Giant Eagle will no longer required masks in supermarkets or GetGo facilities for fully vaccinated employees and shoppers beginning Monday following the CDC’s guidance. Those not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a mask or other face covering while in-store. For those not fully vaccinated who are unable to wear a mask or other face covering, Giant Eagle’s online grocery ordering continues to be available with curbside pickup and delivery options. Giant Eagle has also taken steps to increase access to the Covid-19 vaccine by offering walk-up availability in store pharmacy locations.

www.salemnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Online Shoppers#Cdc#Giant Eagle#Masks#Store Pharmacy Locations#Face#Walk Up Availability#Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthWFMJ.com

Appointments will no longer be needed for COVID vaccines at Giant Eagle

Appointments will soon no longer be needed for COVID-19 vaccines at all Giant Eagle pharmacies. The change will take place starting May 10. According to Giant Eagle, eligible patients who are 18 years old or older can visit their local Giant Eagle Pharmacy with a valid form of ID and their medical insurance information.
Public HealthWSET

Starbucks says mask 'optional' for vaccinated customer starting May 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies that will be easing back its mask mandate following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the coffee chain's website, "facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."
Public Healththedailyreporter.com

Gathering and face mask orders relaxed

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its COVID-19 gatherings and face masks epidemic order to encourage safer outdoor activities as spring and summer bring warmer weather and more opportunities to go outdoors. Under the new order, which went into effect Thursday and continues through Monday, May...
Grocery & Supermaket1051thebounce.com

Kroger, Meijer Stores Will Still Require Masks for Shoppers

Meijer and Kroger have announced that masks will still be required for shoppers in their stores, at least for now. The news comes after Michigan recently lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated people in most indoor and outdoor ​locations, following new CDC guidelines. Michigan’s new guidelines drop the mask requirement...
RetailClick10.com

Target relaxes mask requirements at stores across the US

MINNEAPOLIS – Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings unless required by local ordinances, the company announced Monday. This means stores in Florida will not require face masks for fully vaccinated individuals since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order lifting all local...
Grocery & SupermaketNBC12

Kroger stores will continue mask requirement

(WDBJ) - Kroger stores will continue to require employees and customers to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 for the time being. That announcement came following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicating it’s okay for people who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks and stop social distancing in many places.
Retailcbs3duluth.com

Target, Starbucks among latest chains to relax mask rules

FORT WAYNE (WPTA21) — Retail giant Target and coffee shop chain Starbucks on Monday joined the list of stores that will relax mandates on face coverings. Neither will require the use of a mask by customers unless there is a local or state mandate in place at the location of the store.
Retailwgnradio.com

Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement

(KTVX) — Target has joined other major retailers in dropping its mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals. A Target spokesperson said in a statement shared with KTVX that face coverings are no longer required in stores for people who are fully vaccinated, except when required by “local ordinances.”. “The health...
Public Healthwusf.org

Publix Among Several Retailers No Longer Requiring Masks For Vaccinated Customers

Publix is among several retailers that are no longer requiring those who have been fully vaccinated from coronavirus to wear masks in their stores. The Lakeland-based chain cited guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that says anyone who has received the coronavirus vaccine can safely resume normal activities, indoors or outdoors, without masks or social distancing.
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

Indoor Mask Mandates Starting To Relax

Some businesses are starting to relax mask policies indoors. This comes just a couple of weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outside. Replying to a question on NBC about whether mask use inside should be relaxed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “I think so, and I think you’re going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated.”
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

Area Businesses Are Optimistic As Mask Mandates Are Relaxed

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The CDC’s updated guidelines for fully vaccinated people brings good news to Green Bay businesses. But, they may require masks a bit longer. For groups like PMI Entertainment, who manages the Resch Center, the new guidance means the venue is a step closer to having the packed concerts it once had.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Giant Eagle Former President Joins Mercatus

Grocery veteran John Lucot has joined Mercatus, a provider of grocery e-commerce solutions, as senior strategic advisor to the executive team. In this new role at Mercatus, Lucot will support retailer engagement initiatives, providing his deep grocery and industry knowledge to ensure the success of the Mercatus client community and further advancement of Mercatus’ cloud offerings.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Customers Like Retail Workers Dressed More Formally—And Masked Up

A study published in the Harvard Business Review (HBR) on Monday found that retail shoppers were twice as likely to interact with formally dressed employees rather than casually dressed ones, a potentially key factor in increasing mutual comfort as in-person stores attempt to rebound from the pandemic. Key Facts. As...
Grocery & Supermaket939thegame.com

Target Lifts Mask Requirements for Shoppers, Employees

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WSAU) — Target has joined the list of national retailers dropping mask requirements for employees and shoppers that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement posted Monday to their company media page, the big-box store says they will “no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”
RestaurantsPosted by
10TV

Starbucks relaxes mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

One of the country's largest coffee chains is easing its rules on mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated customers. Starbucks announced those who have been fully vaccinated can go inside their stores without a mask starting May 17. The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also eased its guidance...