Masks relaxed at Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle will no longer required masks in supermarkets or GetGo facilities for fully vaccinated employees and shoppers beginning Monday following the CDC’s guidance. Those not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a mask or other face covering while in-store. For those not fully vaccinated who are unable to wear a mask or other face covering, Giant Eagle’s online grocery ordering continues to be available with curbside pickup and delivery options. Giant Eagle has also taken steps to increase access to the Covid-19 vaccine by offering walk-up availability in store pharmacy locations.www.salemnews.net