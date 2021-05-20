Fansubbing BookStory
A Japanese bookstore simulator is collaboratively translated into English after 24 years. posted by brundlefly (11 comments total) 21 users marked this as a favorite. I find these translation communities really wonderful places for learning Japanese, and informal ones pop up all the time in language book clubs and fan sites to not just play the game (or access other work) in English, but to access it in its published format and refer back to the spreadsheet when in trouble. Usually there are communications between participants to ask questions about grammar or unknown cultural references. It's fun! Glad to hear about this!www.metafilter.com