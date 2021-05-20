Fansubbing BookStory

I’ve never really cared for fashion TV shows. I’ve never seen “Project Runway,”. “America’s Next Top Model”—and frankly I don’t even know the names of any other fashions shows. Which is why I surprised myself when, a few months ago, I watched all of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” in one sitting. The show is a competition between established fashion designers to win $250,000 and get their own collection featured by a big fashion retailer. The show wasn’t taking big names though—it was about giving lesser known (albeit often quite successful) fashion designers a chance to become a household name. Each episode had a different category that the designers had to create unique and original designs for, both coming up with the concept and creating it all in a few hours. Due to the fact that I watched the entire show in one day, I found it really entertaining and unique. But it wasn’t without its flaws. Perhaps Netflix, too, noticed this, as the show was cancelled after the first season.