My Favourite Movie Actors

From time to time, to keep me occupied in my semi-retirement, I decide to do a theme on Facebook. In the past I’ve featured self-portraits, mythological paintings and LP covers. I’ve just come to the end of my latest theme: favourite movie actors. I have posted one actor each day for 22 days. My selection includes both superstars and lesser-known actors. It seems a pity not to post my opinions as a single article, so here it is – a compilation of all my Facebook eulogies. They are in no particular order, except for the first one and the last one. I decided to begin with John Wayne, the greatest star of my favourite genre, the western. And I finished with Alec Guinness, whom I consider the greatest of all movie actors.