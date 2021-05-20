newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

My Favourite Movie Actors

travelblog.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom time to time, to keep me occupied in my semi-retirement, I decide to do a theme on Facebook. In the past I’ve featured self-portraits, mythological paintings and LP covers. I’ve just come to the end of my latest theme: favourite movie actors. I have posted one actor each day for 22 days. My selection includes both superstars and lesser-known actors. It seems a pity not to post my opinions as a single article, so here it is – a compilation of all my Facebook eulogies. They are in no particular order, except for the first one and the last one. I decided to begin with John Wayne, the greatest star of my favourite genre, the western. And I finished with Alec Guinness, whom I consider the greatest of all movie actors.

www.travelblog.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Caligula
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Alec Guinness
Person
Christopher Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Best Horror Movie#Voice Actors#Movie History#Movie Magic#Blm#British#Scottish#Inspector#The New York Times#Liverpool#American Film Institute#Bafta#Bangkok Hilton#Kramer#Favourite Movie Actors#Favourite Actors#White Male Actors#Hammer Horror Movies#Classic American Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Biggest Keanu Reeves Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

With the 93rd Academy Awards around the corner, Keanu Reeves fans may remember his role at last year’s ceremony, presenting first-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho with the Best Original Screenplay honor for his black comedy “Parasite.” Although the 56-year-old actor has never been nominated for an Academy Award himself, it’s hard to imagine this […]
Moviesgoombastomp.com

9 Best Cop Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

As happened for so many other genres, the 1960s/1970s saw a tremendous creative expansion in crime and cop thrillers. The old Hollywood moguls had died off or retired, most of the major studios were bleeding red ink, attendance had gone off a cliff since the end of WW II, and a new breed of young, creatively adventurous production executives had been tasked with trying to save their business by coming up with movies which could hook a new, young, cinema-literate audience.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The A-Z of Action Movies: A-D

Beginning an A-Z series on action cinema, Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of movies from A-D…. Action cinema. Explosions, fist fights, one liners and occasionally mullets. From the early westerns to the modern Marvels of blockbuster cinema, action cinema has entertained and excited audiences for decades. Sure, everyone knows Die Hard is one of the pinnacles of the genre, so perhaps there’s no need to recommend that one. However, through a continuing series I will offer up a varied selection of films. Prepare as I unleash my encyclopedic knowledge of action cinema upon you. Here’s an A to D selection to roundhouse kick things off…
Movieslistverse.com

Top 10 Movies That Helped Ruin Filmmaking

…annnnnnd CUT! That’s a wrap! Great job everyone – way to change the filmmaking paradigm for the worse. — We’ve all heard the term “influential films”: movies whose innovative approaches inspired others to further the medium. Unfortunately, a trend also can devolve, leaving its originator – however creative or classic a film it might be – responsible for another chime in cinema’s death knell.
Moviesreviewed.com

17 movies to stream during Military Appreciation Month

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. May is a much-anticipated month for multiple reasons—the weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, wedding season is in full swing, and Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer. But did you know that May is also National Military Appreciation Month? (I mean, it makes sense given the month culminates in a day designed specifically to honor those who’ve lost their lives fighting for our freedom and rights.) If not, now you do. And, if you’re looking for ways to pay homage to the month’s theme, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, you’ll find over a dozen military movies that offer something of a realistic glimpse into what war can be like.
Moviesshepherdgazette.com

Watching James Bond motion pictures so as, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

Sean Connery in a relaxed moment on the set of Goldfinger, with the iconic 1964 Aston Martin DB5. You say you’ve never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, it’s likely you know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent who’s been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. License to kill. Sean Connery’s accent. Daniel Craig’s abs. Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini — shaken, not stirred.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

Stream Selected Films of the Indelible (Non-Bond) Sean Connery

Marni 1964 Based on the novel by Winston Graham. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. An improbable psychological thriller that nonetheless holds one’s attention with fascinating details. Marni (Tippi Hedren) is a serial thief. She becomes the trusted bookkeeper/payroll head of a company through elaborate lies and her appearance (buttoned-up, but I suppose pretty enough) no references, works hard, earns trust, robs the safe and disappears assuming a new alias. The heroine has a recurring nightmare she can’t quite see clearly, violent reaction to thunderstorms, the color red, and being touched. Her only love is horses. A cold, conservative mother (Louise Latham) in Baltimore is sent money and periodically visited.
MoviesVulture

Guy Ritchie Movies, Ranked

It is honestly difficult to come up with a modern filmmaker with a weirder, almost nonsensical, career than Guy Ritchie’s. How in the world does the person who made Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels even live on the same plane of human existence as the person who made Aladdin? And this is to say nothing of the movie he made starring his then-wife Madonna.
MoviesYardbarker

Every cameo that Alfred Hitchcock made in his films

Alfred Hitchcock may never have won a Best Director Oscar, but he is still one of the all-time iconic filmmakers. He’s known for being the “Master of Suspense,” but he’s also known for making cameos in his films. Over his career, he had 36 confirmed cameos in his movies. However, beyond those, there are some speculative cameos as well. We’ve cataloged them all, the ones we are sure of and the ones that are a mystery, the kind that Hitchcock himself would probably be proud of.
Moviesshortlist.com

Best 70s movies: the 30 greatest movies of the 1970s

It’s a common cliché that they don’t make them like they used to but when it comes to the best 70s movies, it’s really quite true. There's so much to love about a movie that was made in the 70s. This was the era of the first blockbusters, the era when the likes of Scorsese, Spielberg and Coppola found power in a new kind of filmmaking.
Celebritiest2conline.com

Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again Walther P5 Sold for $106,250, Bruce Lee’s Nunchucks & Al Pacino’s Scarface Suit Top Sellers at Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions wrapped up its marquee two-day entertainment event HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS AND LUMINARIES AND HOLLYWOOD SCI-FI, ACTION, FANTASY AND MORE AUCTION, today. live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com where bidders and collectors from all over the world vied for some of the most iconic pop culture relics of all time. The collection of over 800 lots came from the greatest box-office films and movie franchises of the past 50 years -Alien, Batman, Die Hard, Edward Scissorhands, Independence Day, Scarface, Harry Potter and James Bond films as well as the Golden Age of Hollywood and television classic series-and included museum quality props, memorabilia and costumes used by Hollywood’s biggest legends including Al Pacino, Sean Connery, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Sigourney Weaver, Jim Carrey, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Bill Murray, Winona Ryder, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, Michelle Pfeiffer, John Travolta, Nicholas Cage, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and more.
CelebritiesEW.com

Norman Lloyd, Saboteur and Dead Poets Society actor, dies at 106

Norman Lloyd, an actor whose career spanned collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, and Amy Schumer, has died. He was 106. Lloyd died in his sleep at home on May 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter,. He had a truly prolific career, spanning from his work on the stage in...
Moviesmetv.com

Was Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood’s only onscreen appearance together in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents?

The season four Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode “Human Interest Story” follows Steve McQueen as a young reporter who, on a slow news night, interviews a man claiming to be a Martian. Character actor Arthur Hill portrays the self-identified extraterrestrial who plays against McQueen’s cool skepticism perfectly. Add in the usual Hitchcock twist at the end and it becomes a great episode of television.
Celebritiesrichlandstudentmedia.com

Actor George Segal dies at 87

Segal, known most recently for his role as Pops on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” has a legacy that spanned more than 50 years, even appearing alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the Oscar-winning “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” directed by Mike Nichols in 1966. The film was based on the controversial Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Edward Albee. Segal was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.