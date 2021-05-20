1706 Sutter Woods Road

"Honey stop the car, this is it" Welcome to 9872 Oakdale Woods Court. A must see, Well Maintained, Light Filled, Bright, Beautifully Renovated and Updated Townhouse in the Heart of Vienna. Offers 3 Bedrooms,1.5 Bath, 2 Assigned Parking and Fully Fenced Backyard. Commuters Dream as the house is Walking Distance to Vienna Metro Station & Close to Route 29, Route 66, Parks, Recreations, Walking Trails, Restaurants & Shopping. Sought after Oakton Cloister Neighborhood with Mosby Woods Elementary & Oakton High School District. Enter the Freshly Painted House into a Large Family Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, which takes you to the Amazingly Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, High Quality Quartz Countertops, KraftMaid Maple Cabinets & Marble Backsplash. Dining Area Off of Kitchen. Newer (2020) Sliding Patio Door Leads to the Fully Fenced Backyard with a Brick Patio, Great Place for Outdoor Entertainment. Kick your shoes off, Relax and Enjoy Grilling & Sitting on the Patio after a long day of work. House Backing to the Common Area so Enjoy the Privacy. Stairs will Lead you to the Upper Level, which offers 3 Bedrooms & 1 Fully Remodeled Full Bath. Nicely done Pergo Laminate Flooring in Bedroom and Upgraded Bathroom. Sellers have really taken care of this house. Come & See this Beautiful House and Fell in Love at the First Sight!******List of Recent Updates: ********Sellers have Spent Over $60K in Upgrades********Kitchen Complete Remodel November 2020*Quartz Countertops *KraftMaid Maple Cabinets *Marble Tile Backsplash *All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances February 2021*Laundry room complete remodel 2021* Fresh Paint throughout 1st floor 2021 May*All New Doors and Closet Doors New 2021 *Backyard 2020*Sliding Patio Door 2020*Full Bathroom 2019 November *Half Bathroom 2021*Hardwood Floors , Stairs 2017*Upstairs Bedrooms Pergo Laminate 2017*Water heater 2016 *Windows 2010.