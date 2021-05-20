Freeman life and times
Anyone who was inspired by the city's beautiful memorial to Martin H. Freeman might want to read more about his remarkable life and times. A good source would be the Rutland Historical Society's Quarterly titled Martin H. Freeman America's First Black College President and Pioneering Black Social Activist (Vol. XXVI No. 3 1996). It was written by the late Dr. Russell W. Irvine, professor in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Georgia State University. The quarterly is available for reading on the Historical Society's website and possibly for purchase.www.rutlandherald.com