Freeman life and times

Friday, May 14 9 a.m. -3 p.m.—RUTLAND — On May 14th, Stockton Security, Rutland City Police Dept. and Project Vision will be holding the second annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit BROC Community Action and, this year at the suggestion of Becky Stockton, the Rutland County Humane Society will also be a beneficiary. Donations of nonperishable foods, pet foods, items off the Rutland County Humane Society’s Wish List and monetary donations will be accepted in the Walmart parking lot, near the Amtrak station. Sponsors of the event ask that donations be kept in the back seat or trunk of your vehicle and they will be safely removed.