Real Estate

826 W 11th Street

826 W 11th Street
 19 hours ago

Looks are deceiving! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath ranch home has over 1600 square feet on the main floor. Newer Roof! Detached Oversized 2 car garage . Nice Formal Dining Room is an added bonus! The Large Kitchen with newer vinyl. All interior rooms were freshly painted 2019. Utility/Multi-purpose room has space for an office area or multi purpose room. Back hall way is lined with shelving for extra storage. Covered Patio. Another great listing brought to you by Crites Realty. Contact Listing Agent Amber Crites at 913-908-9442.

www.reecenichols.com
4286 NW 60th Drive

4286 NW 60th Drive

Located on a tropically landscaped private lot,this remodeled one-story home of 3 bedrooms & 3 baths is finished in contemporary style with attention to detail throughout. This lovely home offers volume ceilings with crown moldings and LED lighting;36'' white porcelain tiles & upgraded baseboards throughout; an open kitchen with white 42'' cabinetry;granite countertops & backslash, & stainless steel appliances;a Living Room credenza of clear oak cabinetry & silestone counters; beautifully remodeled Master & secondary bathrooms;newer washer & dryer;custom closet design;freshly painted interior walls;custom window treatments & plantation shutters;new door hardware throughout; hurricane accordion shutters;exterior stone facade & security cameras and a charming oversized private open patio,
529 Casey Ln

529 Casey Ln

Gleaming 4 Level, 3 BR + den /3.5BA Brick Townhome in Fallsgrove. Walk to all amenities! - Bright and beautiful 4 level townhome in sought-after Fallsgrove. Entrance level has a nice bedroom perfect for a home office or bedroom -- access to the garage is in this level. Come up the stairs to find gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living area with a gas fireplace, as well as a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, island and breakfast room. This floor has a powder room as well. The next floorl in this beautiful home has two bedrooms, a master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and very large master bathroom and a second bedroom also with its own bathroom and walk in closet. The top floor features a spectacular large room with its own bathroom as well perfect for a bedroom or den/home office.
209 Underhill St.

209 Underhill St.

High Point 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Den - Cozy 3 bedroom home in High Point with Fenced Yard! Close to I-74 with easy access University Parkway. This cute home has a fenced in yard and is tastefully painted with vinyl floors throughout. Recently updated house with renovated kitchen and bathroom. This home comes equipped with Refrigerator, Electric Range, Washer + Dryer Connections, Electric Water Heater, Electric Furnace, and Central AC.
108 15th Ave S

108 15th Ave S

YEAR ROUND CABIN / HOME 1/2 block to the LAKE - by the Public approach that has a small beach. Walking distance to the Landing. You will have year round enjoyment here. This cabin / home is simply adorable! Great open floor plan with an awesome front deck, lake views and a super sized private back patio. You will love the extra finished room off the garage for the overflow of friends and family! New windows ordered and will be installed once they arrive. This one won't last - Call today and ENJOY all that Clear Lake has to offer!
1386 12th Ave McPherson

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
14312 Birchdale Avenue

14312 Birchdale Avenue

One of the largest SFH in the heart of Dale City with complete renovation top to bottom and in-and-out including new roof, electrical, plumbing, hvac; 6 beds, 3 full baths with new concrete driveway and huge deck in the back. Usual amenities including new kitchen with full size cabinets, granite countertop, SS appliances; wet bar in basement; new baths with tiles; new windows and doors, gleaming hardwood floor on main leveling. Other amenities including new high efficient gas furnace/AC, new tankless water heater, new washer & dryer. A must see!
Real Estatetysonsreporter.com

Listing of the Day: 1650 Silver Hill Drive #1703

Want to love where you live? Make the move to condo owner this weekend! Visit our open house to see this brand-new, never-lived-in 17th floor unit with the most incredible views. This light and bright 1 BD plus den/1.5 BA 894-square-foot home offers high-end finishes in an open-concept layout that...
990 E Sheffield Ave

990 E Sheffield Ave

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Home in Chandler - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Single Level Home with Attached 2 Car Garage. Located in the Gated Community of Knox Landing in Chandler. Access to great Community Pool. Extra Large Kichen with Island opens to good size living room. Large Bedrooms and Master with Master Bath. Back yard for entertaining.
3613 S Wakefield Street

3613 S Wakefield Street

HOT listing alert!! Gorgeous RARE Dominion model 1 in sought after Fairlington Arbor, ready for its new owner! Over 1800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths,+G+-and BONUS den in the basement! Freshly painted in designer colors, this light filled home is like a breath of fresh air! The main living space is surrounded by windows allowing for the beautiful side yard to peek through. Updated kitchen and baths and hardwood floors are just some of the wonderful features you'll get to enjoy. The uniquely fully finished basement adds that "wow" factor with high ceilings, recessed lighting, built in bookcases and shelving, and the perfect guest quarters with a full bath and a Murphy bed in the den! Let's step outside! The spacious outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining, along with an adjoining side yard oasis! Tons of community amenities to include parks, tennis courts, pools, and community center. Condo fee also includes water and daily trash pick up! 1 assigned spot in front of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the biggest models in Fairlington!
546 South Carlisle Street

546 South Carlisle Street

Beautiful 3-level townhome in the Antrim Crossing subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage. First level offers an open family room, laundry area, and half bath. Second level offers a large a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, ample cabinetry, pantry and dining area. Separating dining room. Living room. Bedrooms on third level. Wonderful master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite. Close to shopping, dining, and Route 11, Interstate 81. Schedule your tour today!
Real Estatebuenavistacolorado.org

NEWLY LISTED: Spacious Home over 4,700 sqft in Town!

Incredibly beautiful home situated on 3.8 acres conveniently located just 3 miles from downtown Buena Vista. The well appointed designer kitchen highlights the open floor plan with incredible views of the collegiate peaks. The main house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The first floor owners suite has an entrance to the private enclosed patio complete with hot tub and a gas fire pit. The upstairs is great for entertaining, it boasts a game room with wet bar, pool table, bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and a large south facing deck. The home also features air conditioning, sound system, security system and an irrigation system for the trees and bushes. The detached garage has a gorgeous lock off studio apartment that can be used as income producing rental. With a 3/4 bathroom and its own gas fireplace it offers a your guests their own personal space. Back your RV into the oversized garage and bring your toys for all of the recreational activities that surround this incredible mountain estate.
GolfDayton Daily News

Patio home near golf course has spacious feeling inside

Triple patio doors with triple arched windows above fill the main social areas with natural light while providing access to an oversized, paver-brick patio that has views of the fifth fairway through mature trees and a creek. Listed for $389,000 by Bechtel Realtors, the custom-built patio home at 1031 Wedge...
Family home in great location

Family home in great location

This home is located at 3535 Westminster Road in Sebring. It being offered for sale at $230,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus. Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a den/office plus an oversized garage. This home has an excellent floor plan and is open between the living, dining and kitchen area.
4121 11TH Place N

4121 11TH Place N

Come see one of the few coveted 3 Bed/3 Bath townhomes in our community! Upgraded brick exterior, gourmet kitchen w/upgraded stainless steel appliances, designer bathrooms, granite countertops & breakfast bar, beautiful wood floors in living/dining areas, wood burning fireplace, crown molding throughout, storage room off of kitchen. New roof and skylights still under warranty. Washer/dryer conveniently located on 3rd level w/gorgeous Master Bedroom suite w/Berber carpet. One reserved parking space (total of 2 passes avail). Very Low HOA fees. 5 min walk to Ballston Metro and walking access to the vibrant Ballston Quarter with Shopping, Dining, Library, High School walking track/pool, Parks, Gyms. Easy access to I-66, I-495, and I-395.
2110 W Comanche Trl

2110 W Comanche Trl

End-unit townhome in Red Pine at Canyons Village completely remodeled in 2018 as a primary residence with high-end finishes and features. This townhome lives like a 4- bedroom with three en-suite bedrooms and a den that has its own bathroom. Newly reconfigured main-level gives you a spacious open concept to entertain without feeling cramped. Stunning kitchen features integrated Thermador appliances, white-oak insert cabinetry, custom range hood, wine cooler, and Pental quartz countertops. Other highlights include Pella windows, A/C, new fireplaces, white oak floors, new carpet, solid-core doors, additional storage, and bathrooms redone with marble tile. Master bath has a custom vanity and heated floors. Red Pine amenities include pools, hot tubs, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, and more. Easy walk to skiing, golf, and summer trails, but you can also use the Canyons Village shuttle. Parking for 3+ vehicles. Available turn-key as pictured with limited exclusions. Rentals allowed.
250 NE 5th Avenue

250 NE 5th Avenue

Magnificent, private, gated compound in East Boca Raton. This estate home sits on 1.7 acres of land and features 225ft of dockage in a no wake zone. Special features include fortress-like construction, 2 bedroom guesthouse, covered boat slip for a boat up to 30ft, porte-cochere, summer kitchen, gazebo, large resort style pool with sun shelf, office, media room, clubroom, large open kitchen with wolf and subzero appliances, large covered loggias for entertaining, elevator, generator, wine room, expansive private master suite and so much more.
30510 Becky Lane

30510 Becky Lane

Total Area: 12492 Sq. Ft. Outstanding custom estate on 5 acres in Woodlane Forest! Overlooking a pond with fountain, this home features a gated entry, circular drive, stunning hardwood floors, architecturally carved ceilings, abundant storage and incredible finishes throughout. Spectacular kitchen with leathered white marble counters, huge island, 4 drawer dishwashers and reclaimed wood beams with adjacent catering kitchen; the kitchen opens to the breakfast alcove and den; elegant formal dining has dual sided fireplace; wine room; game room and state-of-the-art media room with seating for 30 people; guest suite and owner's retreat down with cozy fireplace, massage room and gym; four spacious bedrooms up; covered patio, outdoor kitchen and sparkling pool overlooks the private, fenced and crossed fenced acreage; two stall 3400 sf barndominium with 2 beds/2 baths too! Horses welcome!
Real Estate6sqft

This $2.8M West Village co-op feels like an elegant European salon

This two-bedroom West Village co-op could easily pass as a Parisian or London flat, with its elegant, old-world charm. Located at 237 West 11th Street, the home has gorgeous custom millwork and built-ins, chevroned herringbone oak floors, coffered ceilings, antique transoms, and bespoke finishes throughout. It’s currently on the market for $2,795,000.