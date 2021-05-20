826 W 11th Street
Looks are deceiving! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath ranch home has over 1600 square feet on the main floor. Newer Roof! Detached Oversized 2 car garage . Nice Formal Dining Room is an added bonus! The Large Kitchen with newer vinyl. All interior rooms were freshly painted 2019. Utility/Multi-purpose room has space for an office area or multi purpose room. Back hall way is lined with shelving for extra storage. Covered Patio. Another great listing brought to you by Crites Realty. Contact Listing Agent Amber Crites at 913-908-9442.www.reecenichols.com