People in England can visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from 17 May without self-isolating on their return, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.They are the only popular summer short-haul destinations on the government's new green list for travel.The green list also consists of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands and the Falklands.This is in addition to the remote territories of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha.Meanwhile Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the red list.People returning from those countries after 4am on Wednesday...