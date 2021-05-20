Immigrant Sullivan family left a lasting legacy

“Lyon’s Legacy” is a limited-run opinion column on the history of housing in Arlington. A version of this article first appeared in ARLnow. “In this early-twentieth-century era, when African Americans in the South faced terror that maintained them in subjugation, when African Americans throughout the nation were being driven from small towns where they had previously enjoyed a measure of integration and safety, and when the federal government had abandoned its African American civil servants, we should not be surprised to learn that there was a new dedication on the part of public officials to ensure that white families’ homes would be removed from proximity to African Americans in large urban areas.”