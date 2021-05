The week of June 16-22 is EMS Week and Prescott Fire Department is taking some time to recognize this week in the Prescott Community. Over the last year, the pandemic has given people a small glimpse of the vital role of EMS professionals. The sacrifice and dedication of EMTs, paramedics, and other EMS practitioners have rightfully earned them admiration and gratitude in their communities. Calling us heroes sometimes obscures the fact that – behind those masks – are people who, every day, take on many crucial roles including Healthcare Professionals, Emergency Managers, Social Workers, Crisis Counselors, Consolers, and Caregivers.