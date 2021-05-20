The Grealish dilemma: Southgate faces key England squad decision
With less than a week to go until England’s Euro 2020 (in 2021) squad is announced, the pressure is on for Gareth Southgate to make some crucial decisions as to who he will name in his squad list. There has already been controversy over the apparent decisions he has ahead of him, with The Atheltic’s David Ornstein delivering an insight into some of the confusing choices Southgate seems ready to make. Amongst them, the apparent choice to include Jack Grealish in the England squad – despite the fact he has only just returned from three months of injury.onefootball.com