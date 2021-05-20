The Grealish dilemma: Southgate faces key England squad decision

The European championships will be this summer, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will take place in 11 different European countries starting on June 11. Managers of international teams work tirelessly to select the 26 players who will be available to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will have quite the task picking just 26 English internationals for his squad, but Southgate has been getting good results with his sides, winning five out of their last six, and currently the leaders in their World Cup 2022 qualifying group. There are a few guarantees, but the rest of the team is still fighting for places. In his last match, Southgate used a 4-3-3 formation, which is how the selections below will be made. Let’s take a look at a possible English XI for their opening match versus Croatia at the EUROs this summer: