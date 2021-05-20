newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Barcelona and Liverpool set to lock horns for the signature of Premier League ace

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona have had the pleasure of fielding some exceptionally gifted midfielders in their setup. Starting from academy talents like Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta to players bought and groomed to suit the Barcelona way like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, among others. If reports from Calcio Mercato are to believed, Barça could add the very talented Youri Tielemans to their arsenal.

