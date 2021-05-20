Barcelona and Liverpool set to lock horns for the signature of Premier League ace

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has been realistic about his team’s opponents Liverpool ahead of their Premier League match on Saturday.The current league holders are seventh following an average season but Hasenhuettl insists Southampton will not underestimate them this weekend.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host SouthamptonHe said: “Although they are not now top of the table, they are still a very tough opponent to play against. But a lot of teams have shown this season that it is possible to go there and take something.“We go there to be brave and also looking for our...