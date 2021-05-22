6 Best Technology Companies in Texas

XPS / Unsplash

Texas is a huge state with hundreds of thousands of technology and engineering companies. Innovative and extremely awesome startups and engineering companies can be found in these Texas businesses. We're looking at technologies companies and startups in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area to get a sense of the entire Texas tech landscape.

Although this is by no means an exhaustive list for all of these cities, consider it an introduction to the many, many engineering and technology companies in Texas, and why the Lone Star state could be the location where you find your next dream career. The following Texas-based technology companies are focusing on new developments that will transform the face of technology:

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., founded in 1947, is a multinational engineering professional services company that provides a wide variety of technical, professional, and design services to manufacturing, private, and governmental clients.

The international technical professional services firm is ranked first in both the Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2018 Top 500 Design Firms and the Trenchless Technology 2018 in the Top 50 Trenchless Engineering Firms. It offers project, method, scientific, and systems management, as well as construction and operations and maintenance services.

Jacobs has been working with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Central Atlanta Progress on a proposal to build a 15-acre lid over I-85, which will have an effect on more than 35 acres of downtown real estate. The project makes use of underutilised land, catalyses urban renewal, and establishes a strong central business district as well as meaningful public open space.

Rackspace Inc

Rackspace Inc., founded in 1998, is a run cloud computing tech company based in Windcrest, Texas. The operated cloud storage business provides a comprehensive suite of application, data, security, and infrastructure services in the industry. Rackspace was appointed Google Cloud's 2018 Global Transformation Partner of the Year at the company's annual flagship conference. Rackspace will collaborate with KDDI Corporation and iret, Inc. to provide world-class multi-cloud professional and managed services in Japan.

Dell

Dell is a multinational information technology company headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, that was established in 1984. Computers and associated goods and services are created, sold, repaired, and supported by the technology company.

It is one of the leading technology companies in the world, hiring more than 145,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world (Annual report 2018).

The Dell Tech Company in Texas offers personal computers (PCs), servers, data storage systems, network switches, applications, computer peripherals, HDTVs, and electronics made by other manufactures.

Snapstream

SnapStream is a privately owned software company based in Houston, Texas, that specializes in television monitoring software for media, government, and educational organisations. Step in developing TV Search, SnapStream was well-known in the HTPC community for developing External social TV.

Customers may use SnapStream's app to capture and scan television for appropriate clips and content. The company's applications are cloud-based, allowing businesses to watch TV from many platforms and archive up to ten shows at once. The company's clients include The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, MLB Network, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and the United States Senate.

Jungle Disk

In the field of cybersecurity, Jungle Disk is the largest technology firm in Texas. Jungle Disk is the name of a privately owned computer protection firm as well as an online backup tech provider. It was one of the first backup providers to use Amazon S3 and cloud storage. Rackspace Cloud Files was introduced to the service in 2009 when it was acquired by Rackspace.

Jungle Disk provides small businesses in a number of markets cybersecurity solutions. Encrypted cloud storage, backups for machines and servers, network security, fake email warnings, and strong passwords are among the services provided by the business. Jungle Disk protects and backs up files and valuable company records for more than 25,000 small companies.

WellAware

WellAware is a high-tech software company based in Shavano Park, Texas that was formed in 2012. WellAware is a data solutions provider for the oil and gas industry. The company's solutions assist companies in the energy sector in successfully collecting, managing, and analysing data.

By collecting real-time equipment health and efficiency data, WellAware enables the company to be safer, more effective, and more profitable. We enable you to remotely track, manage, and automate assets that are vital to your operations.

Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation, headquartered in Southlake, Texas, is the world's largest technology supplier to the computer hardware and software market. It is North America's leading supplier of global distribution networks for air bookings.

Founded in 1960, the leading technology provider's applications, data, mobile, and delivery systems are used to handle essential activities such as passenger and guest reservation, revenue control, flight, network, and staff management by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties. Sabre is now integrating NDC content with all of its Outside NDC airline partners.