DENVER (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Augmented reality labels are one of the most compelling and exciting areas of product labeling at the moment. This type of product labeling brings the "wow" factor and digital data collection of online shopping into physical space, and can help companies' products stand out against the competition. As part of its ongoing efforts to provide a cutting-edge labeling experience for its customers, Lightning Labels is pleased to offer a proprietary technology for Augmented Reality Labels, which is highly affordable and suitable for companies of any size in various industries.