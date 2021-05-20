Black River Technical College Trustees receive positive updates

Board of Trustees Chair Grace Speights said trustees have received recommendations from the Marvin Center naming task force but have yet to start the consideration process. Speights declined to provide a timeline on when the Board may reach a decision on the Marvin Center’s name and said officials will consider the recommendations “as soon as possible.” The completion of recommendations comes nearly a year after the Board approved a framework for considering name change requests for University buildings last June and later established two committees last July to consider the renaming requests for the Marvin Center and the Colonials moniker.