Black River Technical College Trustees receive positive updates
The Board of Trustees of Black River Technical College held a meeting on May 6, with Board Chair Carolyn Collins presiding. BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger gave an update on campus activities and stated that things are going well. COVID guidelines and safety precautions are being adjusted with fewer and fewer cases being reported on the campuses. The budget process has been completed for this cycle and went well, he reported.www.starheraldnews.com