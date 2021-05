MONTPELIER — Vermont officials say they are on standby and ready to implement vaccinations for residents age 12 to 15 pending further federal approval. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval of the Pfizer vaccine for youths in that age bracket Monday. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Tuesday said the national Advisory Committee for Immunization would meet Wednesday and make a recommendation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would then pass along its recommendation to states.