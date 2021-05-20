Physics Colloquium
Black Holes - Nature or Nurture?: The Roles of Rotation and Accretion in Powering Cosmic Sources. Black holes power many of the most powerful sources in the universe through their disks, jets and winds. They are powered by their rotational energy (Nature) and by the gravitational energy of accreting gas and stars (Nurture). The balance of these two modes and their implications, will be re-examined in the light of recent, remarkable observations of the nearby galaxy M87 by the Event Horizon Telescope as well as other developments.www.caltech.edu