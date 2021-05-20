newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Physics Colloquium

caltech.edu
 19 hours ago

Black Holes - Nature or Nurture?: The Roles of Rotation and Accretion in Powering Cosmic Sources. Black holes power many of the most powerful sources in the universe through their disks, jets and winds. They are powered by their rotational energy (Nature) and by the gravitational energy of accreting gas and stars (Nurture). The balance of these two modes and their implications, will be re-examined in the light of recent, remarkable observations of the nearby galaxy M87 by the Event Horizon Telescope as well as other developments.

www.caltech.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Rotational Energy#Black Holes#Jets#Universe#Nature#Stars#Gas#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Physicscaltech.edu

High Energy Physics Seminar

We now have precise models of quantum gravity that describe a universe in a box (the AdS/CFT correspondence), but we still lack a full formulation of quantum gravity in spacetimes experiencing cosmic expansion and contraction. Recently it was proposed that microscopic models of braneworld cosmology could be realized in the context of AdS/CFT using black hole microstates containing an end-of-the-world brane. I will explain these bottom up constructions and argue that, while the resulting phenomenology is far from realistic, we are making progress on the more modest goal of exhibiting some completely well-defined microscopic model describing cosmic expansion and contraction. I will also discuss follow up work where we explicitly construct candidate microstates in a concrete microscopic model and compare them to the predictions of the bottom up model. This is joint work with collaborators at UBC and with my PhD student Stefano Antonini.
ScienceAPS physics

Physical Review Fluids

Modeling the effect of subgrid-scale processes is one of the main obstacles in the accurate prediction of multiscale systems. An investigation considers how machine learning methods can be applied to model subgrid-scale processes and integrated within sequential data assimilation methods. It is found that the use of machine-learning-based closure modeling in conjunction with data assimilation improves the prediction of multiscale systems and can be considered a promising approach to numerical weather prediction tasks in the age of data.
ScienceCosmos

Physics of birds and bees – sincerely, Albert Einstein

In 2019, a group of RMIT researchers were in the midst of publishing a series of grand discoveries about how bees use their brains, when they got an unexpected surprise from Albert Einstein. Led by Scarlett Howard as part of her PhD, the team had shown that, despite their small...
ScienceNature.com

A deep look into the physics of earthquake slip

Laboratory experiments provide a glimpse of what happens when rocks fail. When two sides of a geological fault grind past one another during an earthquake, the friction can heat the rocks to at least 1,250 ºC. In their laboratory at the National institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome, Stefano...
ScienceNautilus

The Country Gentleman of Physics

Julian Barbour’s obsession with time began on Oct. 18, 1963. The 26-year-old Cambridge graduate in mathematics was on a train to the Bavarian alps, where he and a friend planned to climb the Watzmann, Germany’s third highest peak. The newspaper in his hand contained a summary of a Scientific American article by British physicist Paul Dirac. “He questioned whether four-dimensional symmetries are a fundamental feature of the physical world,” Barbour recalled. Dirac was pulling apart Einstein’s conception of the three dimensions of space and one of time, looking for deeper truths. The next day, Barbour woke with a headache and told his friend he was in no state to climb. “I said, ‘You’ll have to go up the mountain on your own.’” Left alone with his thoughts, Barbour sat and asked himself “What is time?”
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Brand New Physics of Superconducting Metals – Busted

Lancaster scientists have demonstrated that other physicists’ recent “discovery” of the field effect in superconductors is nothing but hot electrons after all. A team of scientists in the Lancaster Physics Department has found new and compelling evidence that the observation of the field effect in superconducting metals by another group can be explained by a simple mechanism involving the injection of the electrons, without the need for novel physics.
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Graphene physically unclonable function

Graphene transistors have been used to create a physically unclonable function (a PUF) – one of the key building blocks of high-end on-chip security. PUFs create numbers from the fine-grained randomness found in in an individual IC, due to doping and manufacturing variations, for example. In this case, variations in...
ScienceBerfrois

“Constructor theory puts counterfactuals at the very foundation of physics”

At the heart of constructor theory is the feeling that there’s something missing in our usual approach to physics. The standard laws of physics — such as quantum theory, general relativity, even Newton’s laws — are formulated in terms of trajectories of objects and what happens to them given some initial conditions. But there are some phenomena in nature that you can’t quite capture in terms of trajectories — phenomena like the physics of life or the physics of information. To capture those, you need counterfactuals.
ScienceEurekAlert

Evading the uncertainty principle in quantum physics

The uncertainty principle, first introduced by Werner Heisenberg in the late 1920's, is a fundamental concept of quantum mechanics. In the quantum world, particles like the electrons that power all electrical product can also behave like waves. As a result, particles cannot have a well-defined position and momentum simultaneously. For instance, measuring the momentum of a particle leads to a disturbance of position, and therefore the position cannot be precisely defined.
Sciencepsiloveyou.xyz

The Physics of Love is Impossible

It’s impossible because the person you fall in love with, no matter who they are, is an individual with an individual life. That individuality, that particularity, cannot be shared. It cannot even be observed. Not really. Let me explain. It was recently, as I reflected on a breakup I went...
MathematicsSynthtopia

An Introduction To Physical Modeling Synthesis

In the latest Sounds Good video, synthesist Sarah Feldman offers an introduction to physical modeling synthesis – discussing how it differs from subtractive synthesis and why it’s great for creating the type of subtle variation that occurs naturally in acoustic sounds. Topics covered:. 0:00 Why Should I Care?. 3:07 How...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Physics in Machine Learning?

Most ML models learn primarily from data. And as the popular saying goes: garbage in, garbage out — the data you put in will be replicated to the target output you want to retrieve later; you cant expect good prediction if your input dataset is biased, inconsistent, or even worse, inaccurate.
Sciencesmcm.edu

Physics Professor Emeritus Katsunori Mita published in the American Journal of Physics

Schrödinger's equation is the fundamental equation of quantum mechanics. This equation is commonly regarded as a "wave equation" reflecting "wave-particle duality" that lies at the heart of quantum mechanics. In this article, Professor Emeritus of Physics Katsunori Mita presents it as a diffusion equation (or heat equation), discussing the dispersive properties of "probability density," the probability that a particle exists at a point in space at a given time.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Stephen Hawking’s Great Question –“Why Isn’t the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?”

“If the argument about the time scale for the appearance of life on Earth is correct”, Stephen Hawking observed, echoing Enrico Fermi’s infamous question–Where is Everybody– “there ought to be many other stars, whose planets have life on them. Some of these stellar systems could have formed 5 billion years before the Earth. So why is the galaxy not crawling with self-designing mechanical or biological life forms?”
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa found a strange radio signal coming from Venus – and now they knows what it is

NASA says it has detected a low frequency radio signal in the atmosphere of Venus.The naturally occurring signal was picked up during a flyby of the planet by the Parker Solar Probe, which has taken the first direct measurement of the Venusian atmosphere in almost 30 years.During the spacecraft’s flight it passed just 517 miles above the rocky planet’s surface, where it picked up the radio signal, says NASA.“I was just so excited to have new data from Venus,” said Glyn Collinson, an astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.NASA says the flyby actually took place last July but...
Sciencemediapost.com

The Physics Of Startups: A Lesson From Cambridge

Tenyears ago this week, we published one of my favorite articles of all time. I think it still holds true, and I've asked the MediaPost editors to republish it. I hope you find it useful. -- Kaila. This week, I'm writing from the Springboard program, a venture accelerator based at...
Sciencetheplaystationbrahs.com

Gravitational Is About To Get A Little More Physical…

The future. Sure at some point, we probably have all said that. But if you would have told us decades ago, this is where we would be at with technology, I don’t think anyone would have believed you. My struggles with my life did not stop me for to help lead and develop this project, this gravitational project. But I still remember when it happened, the accident. My legs may not be as useful as they once were, but I am still important to this project and this mission. I know it won’t be easy and the empathy others may have for me, I don’t mind. In fact, I use it to show that I still have a purpose. By the way, my name is Sabastian, and welcome to Gravcorp.