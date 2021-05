As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shake the world to its core, people try to cope by turning to experts, thought leaders, and established authorities across several industries for guidance. Some look up to motivational figures in order to keep them going and thriving, while others seek professional advice from those who have learned the ropes and made a mark in their respective fields. Although the global health crisis has limited people from moving freely and interacting with each other, the advent of technological advancements has made everything possible, prompting people to draw inspiration or seek advice with just one click.