Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 19 hours ago

Growth, instability, and failure: bringing order into the chaos of natural phenomena. Abstract: Natural phenomena such as growth, instability, and failure can be highly dependent upon activation stochastic mechanisms at the microscale, such as the existence of microscopic imperfections, the action of molecular motors, and the diffusion of constituents. Yet, at the macroscale, astonishing order is often observed. In this talk, I will discuss our recent attempts to bring a deterministic understanding to explain such processes by focusing on some examples. We will consider the growth of active inclusions in soft materials and their morphological transitions, and the growth of bodies by reactions of association or dissociation on their boundaries.

www.caltech.edu
