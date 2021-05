“There will be new music this year, that’s for sure,” Bjorn said in an interview with The Herald Sun. The question is not whether that will happen or not. “. It is the first time in forty years that Bjorn Olvaeus, Benny Anderson, Agnitha Valtskog and Frida Lindstad have created new music. However, according to Bjorn, it feels like it’s old again. “It’s hard to describe, but the bond between us is very strong.” The quartet announced in Spring 2018 that they will be releasing five new songs. But it is expected that there will be more.