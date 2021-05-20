newsbreak-logo
Kellems shares his excellent adventure to the UP

Cover picture for the articleBecause COVID is winding down (fingers and toes crossed) I, like many others, need some adventure. So on Monday I headed off to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. After about a seven-hour drive I ended up near Paulding, located in the western portion of the UP. Though I’d love to tell you I was simply looking for adventure, in reality I was helping a friend, Mike Turner, pick up a Jeep and cart it back to La Porte. An added bonus: We were picking the vehicle up at Ralph and Karen Howes’ cabin. Ralph and Karen, also longtime friends, have had a cabin in the UP since 2009 and recently sold it. Mike bought the Jeep from them and thus the reason for the trip.

