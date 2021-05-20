Kellems shares his excellent adventure to the UP

Because COVID is winding down (fingers and toes crossed) I, like many others, need some adventure. So on Monday I headed off to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. After about a seven-hour drive I ended up near Paulding, located in the western portion of the UP. Though I’d love to tell you I was simply looking for adventure, in reality I was helping a friend, Mike Turner, pick up a Jeep and cart it back to La Porte. An added bonus: We were picking the vehicle up at Ralph and Karen Howes’ cabin. Ralph and Karen, also longtime friends, have had a cabin in the UP since 2009 and recently sold it. Mike bought the Jeep from them and thus the reason for the trip.