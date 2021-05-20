newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Great Shots: All together now – “Awwwww”

whatsnewlaporte.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Bob Wellinski writes: “While mowing, three bunnies darted out from tall grass ahead of my son, John Paul, and me. They came close to getting a ‘hare cut’! Rabbits are busy nesting anywhere and everywhere, even in the middle of lawns.”

whatsnewlaporte.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#All Together Now#Nesting#Tall Grass#Rabbits#Mowing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Animalswhatsnewlaporte.com

Great Shot from Wellinski: “Hello, Willburrr.”

If you don’t get the “Hello, Wilbur” reference, congratulations; in at least some circles you’re considered young. To learn about it, go ask an elder and/or google “Mr. Ed.” Our Bob Wellinski spotted these equine friends enjoying a spring day on CR-500E near CR-700N. Email your Great Shots to wnlp@whatsnewlaporte.com along with the photographer’s name and some information about the photo(s).
Conway, MARecorder

The woods are alive

The woods are alive with bubbling brooks, chirping birds and creeping mosses that, with each passing day, further encroach onto footpaths across the region. On a recent venture into a familiar section of forest, I was pleasantly surprised to find tinges of green moss painted in streaks on the trail ahead, and by the Jurassic tangle of new vegetation that seemingly invaded the underbrush overnight. What a contrast to the peaceful stillness of the winter, when the streams were iced over and the forest floor was covered by snow. What a difference a few months can make — in nature’s cyclical seasons and in the linear realm where humans reside.
HobbiesJoplin Globe

Keith Costley: Sometimes, the hunt just goes south

A recent hunting trip north to Iowa with an old friend was a comedy of assumptions gone south. After making Clint’s acquaintance in 1985, we hunted deer together for nearly three decades in Northwest Missouri. Now, all these years later, time is catching up with us — both physically and mentally.
PetsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Mountain Trail Rides, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Horses In West Virginia

Mountain View Trail Rides Horseback Riding and More gives all visitors an unforgettable experience and really is more than just horseback riding! A petting zoo, adventure cave, and gemstone mining are just some of the other activities you can get into here. However, horses are a huge draw especially for those who are interested in […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Mountain Trail Rides, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Horses In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.