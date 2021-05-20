Great Shots: All together now – “Awwwww”

The woods are alive with bubbling brooks, chirping birds and creeping mosses that, with each passing day, further encroach onto footpaths across the region. On a recent venture into a familiar section of forest, I was pleasantly surprised to find tinges of green moss painted in streaks on the trail ahead, and by the Jurassic tangle of new vegetation that seemingly invaded the underbrush overnight. What a contrast to the peaceful stillness of the winter, when the streams were iced over and the forest floor was covered by snow. What a difference a few months can make — in nature’s cyclical seasons and in the linear realm where humans reside.