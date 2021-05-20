Franciscan Health has new online tool to help new parents

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFranciscan Health’s Family Birth Centers have a new online tool to provide parents and parents-to-be with support at every stage of pregnancy and beyond. YoMingo is a free parent education program available through a smartphone app and website. The educational content covers pregnancy, labor and birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and newborn care, while tools include a contraction timer, kick counter, feeding log, diaper log, journal and more.

