Franciscan Health has new online tool to help new parents
Franciscan Health’s Family Birth Centers have a new online tool to provide parents and parents-to-be with support at every stage of pregnancy and beyond. YoMingo is a free parent education program available through a smartphone app and website. The educational content covers pregnancy, labor and birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and newborn care, while tools include a contraction timer, kick counter, feeding log, diaper log, journal and more.whatsnewlaporte.com