Franciscan Health has new online tool to help new parents

This Mother's Day we kick off the first day of the annual National Women's Health Week. This is a weeklong health observance beginning that serves as a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority and take care of themselves. During this COVID crisis, many people have put off their regular checkups or other health screenings, but we all know by now that safety measures are in place in doctors' offices and all medical facilities. We need to make sure we are taking care of every aspect of our health. As we are trying to prevent one disease, we cannot put ourselves at risk for another.