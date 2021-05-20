newsbreak-logo
Expanded Early Voting; Disney Filming on the Square; Cobb Idol 2021

Marietta Daily Journal
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article#CobbCounty has expanded early voting hours; #Disney filming at the Marietta Square; #Cobb Idol 2021; Best of Cobb Winner Yongsa Martial Arts #MariettaGA #SmyrnaGA #LocalNews - - - - - - The Marietta Daily Journal Podcast is local news for Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, and all of Cobb County. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode! MDJOnline Register Here for your essential digital news. Find additional episodes of the MDJ Podcast here. This Podcast was produced and published for the Marietta Daily Journal and MDJ Online by BG Ad Group on 5-19-2021. For advertising inquiries, please email j.southerland@bgadgroup.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

