Expanded Early Voting; Disney Filming on the Square; Cobb Idol 2021

Built before the Civil War in 1841, Boxwood Cottage recently became available on the Atlanta real estate market. Originally known as the Gann House, this historic home is the oldest property in Smyrna, and it was built by John Gann, Cobb County’s first state senator. According to Gann family legend, the home was used as Union Army headquarters and was spared during the Battle of Atlanta after a Yankee general saw a Mason flag outside of the house. Today, a Masonic symbol can still be found in the attic.