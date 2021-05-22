newsbreak-logo
California State

Where to Find the Original Philly Cheesesteak in San Diego

Just Go
Just Go
 1 day ago

Victoria Shes / Unsplash

San Diego city is located in the State of California along the Pacific Ocean coast. Its population as of 2019 is estimated to be 1,423,851, which makes this city the eighth-most populated city in the United States and second-most in California after Los Angeles.

San Diego has some gorgeous beaches and perfect weather. It is also known to have the freshest seafood, fruits, and vegetables. There is no shortage of good restaurants in San Diego and new ones are opening every other day. One of the local’s favorite is the Philly cheesesteak and here are some picks that have the best Philly cheesesteaks in San Diego.

Calozzi's Cheesesteaks San Diego:

The Calozzi is located at 1146 Garnet Ave suite a, San Diego, CA 92109, United States. It has positively influenced the San Diego food scene. Their cheesesteaks are immense and heavenly, with presumably the best proportions of any sandwich around. The Calozzi is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 12:00 PM to 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sundays. Due to Covid-19, only takeout service is available. For more detail, you can visit their website calozzis.net or you can contact them on their phone number (858) 412-5180.

Giorgino's Cheesesteaks San Diego:

The Giorgino’s is located at 1237 28th St, San Diego, CA 92102, United States. The Giorgino’s have been here since 2007 and they are good at what they do. They have one of the best sandwiches and burgers in town. But it’s their unique Cheesesteaks that made it the talk of the town. Other than this they are famous for their cheesesteak fries, pork roll egg, and cheese sandwich. The Giorgino’s is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM to 3:00 PM on Mondays. Due to Covid-19, takeout and outdoor seating service are available. For more detail, you can visit their website giorginos.com or you can contact them on their phone number (619) 234-9141.

Alex's Brown Bag Cheesesteaks San Diego:

The Alex's Brown Bag is located at 2228 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107, United States. The Alex's Brown Bag menu consists of an arsenal of sandwiches and burgers. But their specialty is their take on the cheesesteak. Their owner is a Philadelphian and he knows what a classic Philly cheesesteak tastes like so they know what they are doing. The Alex's Brown Bag is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, only takeout service is available. For more detail, you can visit this website places.singleplatform.com or you can contact them on their phone number +16192218100.

Steak N Fries Cheesesteaks San Diego:

The Steak N Fries is located at 1039 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109, United States. The Steak N Fries is one of the authentic cheesesteaks because the owners are Philly natives and the taste proves it. They are known for their fresh ingredients may it be their vegetables, Amoroso rolls, or the ribeye. The Steak N Fries is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays & Saturdays. Due to Covid-19, takeout and outdoor seating services are available. For more detail, you can visit their website steaknfries.com or you can contact them on their phone number (858) 352-6600.

Surf Rider Pizza Co. Cheesesteaks San Diego:

The Surf Rider Pizza Co. is located at 8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, United States. The Surf Rider Pizza Co. is known for their pizza but this is not the only thing they brought over the East coast. They are also known for their cheesesteaks. The Surf Rider Pizza Co. is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, takeout and outdoor seating services are available. For more detail, you can visit their website surfrider.pizza or you can contact them on their phone number (619) 340-1270.

