Sequential infection with H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 aggravated COVID-19 pathogenesis in a mammalian model, and co-vaccination as an effective method of prevention of COVID-19 and influenza

The COVID vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. have proven to be highly effective in protecting against symptomatic and severe COVID. While these vaccines are more effective than rates we usually see for something like the flu vaccine, "no vaccine prevents illness 100 percent of the time," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. So it's important to know if there is anything that could possibly make the vaccine less effective for you. The Pfizer vaccine is 96 percent effective against symptomatic COVID and 95 percent effective against severe COVID for the general population, according to a new large real-world COVID study by the Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with Harvard University. However, the results—which were recently published in New England Journal of Medicine—also indicate that seven common conditions can make the Pfizer vaccine slightly less effective (although still more than effective enough to protect you). Read on to find out if you are in an affected subgroup and for more on this specific vaccine, Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.