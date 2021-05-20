newsbreak-logo
Sequential infection with H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 aggravated COVID-19 pathogenesis in a mammalian model, and co-vaccination as an effective method of prevention of COVID-19 and influenza

By Linlin Bao, Wei Deng, Feifei Qi, Qi Lv, Zhiqi Song, Jiangning Liu, Hong Gao, Qiang Wei, Pin Yu, Yanfeng Xu, Yajin Qu, Fengdi Li, Jing Xue, Shuran Gong, Mingya Liu, Guanpeng Wang, Shunyi Wang, Binbin Zhao, Bin Cong, Chuan Qin
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 200 (2021) Cite this article. Influenza A virus may circulate simultaneously with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading to more serious respiratory diseases during this winter. However, the influence of these viruses on disease outcome when both influenza A and SARS-CoV-2 are present in the host remains unclear. Using a mammalian model, sequential infection was performed in ferrets and in K18-hACE2 mice, with SARS-CoV-2 infection following H1N1. We found that co-infection with H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 extended the duration of clinical manifestation of COVID-19, and enhanced pulmonary damage, but reduced viral shedding of throat swabs and viral loads in the lungs of ferrets. Moreover, mortality was increased in sequentially infected mice compared with single-infection mice. Compared with single-vaccine inoculation, co-inoculation of PiCoVacc (a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) and the flu vaccine showed no significant differences in neutralizing antibody titers or virus-specific immune responses. Combined immunization effectively protected K18-hACE2 mice against both H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our findings indicated the development of systematic models of co-infection of H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2, which together notably enhanced pneumonia in ferrets and mice, as well as demonstrated that simultaneous vaccination against H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 may be an effective prevention strategy for the coming winter.

www.nature.com
