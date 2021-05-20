newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure

By Wei-Yang Chen, Hu Chen, Kana Hamada, Eleonora Gatta, Ying Chen, Huaibo Zhang, Jenny Drnevich, Harish R. Krishnan, Mark Maienschein-Cline, Dennis R. Grayson, Subhash C. Pandey, Amy W. Lasek
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcohol use disorder (AUD) is highly comorbid with depression. Withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking results in depression and understanding brain molecular mechanisms that drive withdrawal-related depression is important for finding new drug targets to treat these comorbid conditions. Here, we performed RNA sequencing of the rat hippocampus during withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking to discover key signaling pathways involved in alcohol withdrawal-related depressive-like behavior. Data were analyzed by weighted gene co-expression network analysis to identify several modules of co-expressed genes that could have a common underlying regulatory mechanism. One of the hub, or highly interconnected, genes in module 1 that increased during alcohol withdrawal was the transcription factor, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (Stat3), a known regulator of immune gene expression. Total and phosphorylated (p)STAT3 protein levels were also increased in the hippocampus during withdrawal after chronic alcohol exposure. Further, pSTAT3 binding was enriched at the module 1 genes Gfap, Tnfrsf1a, and Socs3 during alcohol withdrawal. Notably, pSTAT3 and its target genes were elevated in the postmortem hippocampus of human subjects with AUD when compared with control subjects. To determine the behavioral relevance of STAT3 activation during alcohol withdrawal, we treated rats with the STAT3 inhibitor stattic and tested for sucrose preference as a measure of anhedonia. STAT3 inhibition alleviated alcohol withdrawal-induced anhedonia. These results demonstrate activation of STAT3 signaling in the hippocampus during alcohol withdrawal in rats and in human AUD subjects, and suggest that STAT3 could be a therapeutic target for reducing comorbid AUD and depression.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Family#Toxic Alcohol#Gene Expression Profiling#Transcriptomics#Cytokines#Ihc#J T Storey#S Frank#F T Vetreno#Pearson#C L Gruol#N Reshef#S Campbell#Kegg#University Of Sydney#Illumina#University Of Illinois#P W Becker#Triton#Qiagen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers speed identification of DNA regions that regulate gene expression

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have developed an integrated, high-throughput system to better understand and possibly manipulate gene expression for treatment of disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The research appears today in the journal Nature Genetics. Researchers used the system to identify dozens of DNA...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Novel CBD Analog Shows Promising Pain-Halting Effects in Mice

Summary: KLS-13019, a novel CBD analog, shows promise at reversing pain sensitivity and preventing symptoms of neuropathy in mouse models of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Source: Temple University Health System. For patients with chronic pain, ineffective treatments, lowered work productivity, and other factors often coalesce, fueling feelings of hopelessness and anxiety...
ScienceNature.com

Overcoming false-positive gene-category enrichment in the analysis of spatially resolved transcriptomic brain atlas data

Transcriptomic atlases have improved our understanding of the correlations between gene-expression patterns and spatially varying properties of brain structure and function. Gene-category enrichment analysis (GCEA) is a common method to identify functional gene categories that drive these associations, using gene-to-category annotation systems like the Gene Ontology (GO). Here, we show that applying standard GCEA methodology to spatial transcriptomic data is affected by substantial false-positive bias, with GO categories displaying an over 500-fold average inflation of false-positive associations with random neural phenotypes in mouse and human. The estimated false-positive rate of a GO category is associated with its rate of being reported as significantly enriched in the literature, suggesting that published reports are affected by this false-positive bias. We show that within-category gene–gene coexpression and spatial autocorrelation are key drivers of the false-positive bias and introduce flexible ensemble-based null models that can account for these effects, made available as a software toolbox.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genes associated with COVID-19 risk identified

Abstract Presentation Time: On Demand; 8 a.m. EDT, Friday, May 14, 2021. ATS 2021, New York, NY - Having genetic risk variants in the ABO gene might significantly increase the chances of developing COVID-19, and other genes may also increase COVID-19 risk, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Validating ResistAid’s prebiotic effects: New study supports arabinogalactan’s microbiome benefits

The immune support benefits of Lonza’s arabinogalactan ingredient ResistAid may be linked to its ability to modulate the gut microbiome as a prebiotic, says a new study. Data published in Nutrition​ indicated that 15 grams per day of ResistAid for six weeks was not only safe and well-tolerated but also modulated the microbiota, leading to changes in the short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) profile.
ScienceNature.com

Brain gene co-expression networks link complement signaling with convergent synaptic pathology in schizophrenia

The most significant common variant association for schizophrenia (SCZ) reflects increased expression of the complement component 4A (C4A). Yet, it remains unclear how C4A interacts with other SCZ risk genes or whether the complement system more broadly is implicated in SCZ pathogenesis. Here, we integrate several existing, large-scale genetic and transcriptomic datasets to interrogate the functional role of the complement system and C4A in the human brain. Unexpectedly, we find no significant genetic enrichment among known complement system genes for SCZ. Conversely, brain co-expression network analyses using C4A as a seed gene reveal that genes downregulated when C4A expression increases exhibit strong and specific genetic enrichment for SCZ risk. This convergent genomic signal reflects synaptic processes, is sexually dimorphic and most prominent in frontal cortical brain regions, and is accentuated by smoking. Overall, these results indicate that synaptic pathways—rather than the complement system—are the driving force conferring SCZ risk.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical progressive learning of cell identities in single-cell data

Supervised methods are increasingly used to identify cell populations in single-cell data. Yet, current methods are limited in their ability to learn from multiple datasets simultaneously, are hampered by the annotation of datasets at different resolutions, and do not preserve annotations when retrained on new datasets. The latter point is especially important as researchers cannot rely on downstream analysis performed using earlier versions of the dataset. Here, we present scHPL, a hierarchical progressive learning method which allows continuous learning from single-cell data by leveraging the different resolutions of annotations across multiple datasets to learn and continuously update a classification tree. We evaluate the classification and tree learning performance using simulated as well as real datasets and show that scHPL can successfully learn known cellular hierarchies from multiple datasets while preserving the original annotations. scHPL is available at https://github.com/lcmmichielsen/scHPL.
Women's HealthNature.com

Natural disaster stress during pregnancy is linked to reprogramming of the placenta transcriptome in relation to anxiety and stress hormones in young offspring

Prenatal stress can lead to long-term adverse effects that increase the risk of anxiety and other emotional disorders in offspring. The in utero underpinnings contributing to such phenotypes remain unknown. We profiled the transcriptome of placental specimens from women who lived through Hurricane Sandy during pregnancy compared to those pregnant during non-Sandy conditions. Following birth, longitudinal assessments were conducted in their offspring during childhood (~3–4 years old) to measure steroid hormones (in hair) and behavioral and emotional problems. This revealed a significant link between prenatal Sandy stress (PNSS) and child HPA dysfunction, evident by altered cortisol, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and cortisol:DHEA levels. In addition, PNSS was associated with significantly increased anxiety and aggression. These findings coincided with significant reorganization of the placental transcriptome via vascular, immune, and endocrine gene pathways. Interestingly, many of the most prominently altered genes were known to be uniquely expressed in syncytiotrophoblast (STB)-subtype of placental cells and harbored glucocorticoid response elements in promoter regions. Finally, several vascular development- and immune-related placental gene sets were found to mediate the relationship between PNSS and childhood phenotypes. Overall, these findings suggest that natural disaster-related stress during pregnancy reprograms the placental molecular signature, potentially driving long-lasting changes in stress regulation and emotional health. Further examination of placental mechanisms may elucidate the environment’s contribution to subsequent risk for anxiety disorders later in life.
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Study: CurQfen complex delivers curcumin to key brain regions, improves memory

Curcumin from the branded curcumin-fenugreek complex, CurQfen, may be delivered to the hippocampus of the brain and improve locomotor activity and spatial memory, says a new pharmacokinetic study with rats. Data published in Nutritional Neuroscience​ indicated that the brain distribution of curcumin occurred most in the hippocampus, followed by the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Macrophage potentiates the recovery of liver zonation and metabolic function after acute liver injury

The liver is an exclusive organ with tremendous regenerative capacity. Liver metabolic functions exhibit spatial heterogeneity, reflecting liver zonation. The mechanisms controlling the proliferation of hepatocytes and the accompanying matrix reconstruction during regeneration have been well explored, but the recovery potential of differentiated metabolic functions and zonation after liver injury remains unclear. We employed a mouse model of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced-acute liver injury with clodronate-induced macrophage depletion to clarify the impact of liver injury on liver metabolism and recovery dynamics of metabolic function and liver zonation during regeneration. Depleting macrophages suppressed tissue remodelling and partially delayed cell proliferation during regeneration after liver injury. In addition, recovery of metabolic functions was delayed by suppressing the tissue remodelling caused by the depleted macrophages. The model revealed that drug metabolic function was resilient against the dysfunction caused by liver injury, but glutamine synthesis was not. Metabolomic analysis revealed that liver branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) and carbohydrate metabolism were suppressed by injury. The plasma BCAA concentration reflected recovery of hepatic function during regeneration. Our study reveals one aspect of the regenerative machinery for hepatic metabolism following acute liver injury.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of a peptide motif that potently inhibits two functionally distinct subunits of Shiga toxin

Shiga toxin (Stx) is a major virulence factor of enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli, which causes fatal systemic complications. Here, we identified a tetravalent peptide that inhibited Stx by targeting its receptor-binding, B-subunit pentamer through a multivalent interaction. A monomeric peptide with the same motif, however, did not bind to the B-subunit pentamer. Instead, the monomer inhibited cytotoxicity with remarkable potency by binding to the catalytic A-subunit. An X-ray crystal structure analysis to 1.6 Å resolution revealed that the monomeric peptide fully occupied the catalytic cavity, interacting with Glu167 and Arg170, both of which are essential for catalytic activity. Thus, the peptide motif demonstrated potent inhibition of two functionally distinct subunits of Stx.
ScienceNature.com

Enkephalin release from VIP interneurons in the hippocampal CA2/3a region mediates heterosynaptic plasticity and social memory

The hippocampus contains a diverse array of inhibitory interneurons that gate information flow through local cortico-hippocampal circuits to regulate memory storage. Although most studies of interneurons have focused on their role in fast synaptic inhibition mediated by GABA release, different classes of interneurons express unique sets of neuropeptides, many of which have been shown to exert powerful effects on neuronal function and memory when applied pharmacologically. However, relatively little is known about whether and how release of endogenous neuropeptides from inhibitory cells contributes to their behavioral role in regulating memory formation. Here we report that vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP)-expressing interneurons participate in social memory storage by enhancing information transfer from hippocampal CA3 pyramidal neurons to CA2 pyramidal neurons. Notably, this action depends on release of the neuropeptide enkephalin from VIP neurons, causing long-term depression of feedforward inhibition onto CA2 pyramidal cells. Moreover, VIP neuron activity in the CA2 region is increased selectively during exploration of a novel conspecific. Our findings, thus, enhance our appreciation of how GABAergic neurons can regulate synaptic plasticity and mnemonic behavior by demonstrating that such actions can be mediated by release of a specific neuropeptide, rather than through classic fast inhibitory transmission.
ScienceNature.com

Response of the microbiome–gut–brain axis in Drosophila to amino acid deficit

A balanced intake of macronutrients—protein, carbohydrate and fat—is essential for the well-being of organisms. An adequate calorific intake but with insufficient protein consumption can lead to several ailments, including kwashiorkor1. Taste receptors (T1R1–T1R3)2 can detect amino acids in the environment, and cellular sensors (Gcn2 and Tor)3 monitor the levels of amino acids in the cell. When deprived of dietary protein, animals select a food source that contains a greater proportion of protein or essential amino acids (EAAs)4. This suggests that food selection is geared towards achieving the target amount of a particular macronutrient with assistance of the EAA-specific hunger-driven response, which is poorly understood. Here we show in Drosophila that a microbiome–gut–brain axis detects a deficit of EAAs and stimulates a compensatory appetite for EAAs. We found that the neuropeptide CNMamide (CNMa)5 was highly induced in enterocytes of the anterior midgut during protein deprivation. Silencing of the CNMa–CNMa receptor axis blocked the EAA-specific hunger-driven response in deprived flies. Furthermore, gnotobiotic flies bearing an EAA-producing symbiotic microbiome exhibited a reduced appetite for EAAs. By contrast, gnotobiotic flies with a mutant microbiome that did not produce leucine or other EAAs showed higher expression of CNMa and a greater compensatory appetite for EAAs. We propose that gut enterocytes sense the levels of diet- and microbiome-derived EAAs and communicate the EAA-deprived condition to the brain through CNMa.
ScienceNature.com

Neural network aided approximation and parameter inference of non-Markovian models of gene expression

Non-Markovian models of stochastic biochemical kinetics often incorporate explicit time delays to effectively model large numbers of intermediate biochemical processes. Analysis and simulation of these models, as well as the inference of their parameters from data, are fraught with difficulties because the dynamics depends on the system’s history. Here we use an artificial neural network to approximate the time-dependent distributions of non-Markovian models by the solutions of much simpler time-inhomogeneous Markovian models; the approximation does not increase the dimensionality of the model and simultaneously leads to inference of the kinetic parameters. The training of the neural network uses a relatively small set of noisy measurements generated by experimental data or stochastic simulations of the non-Markovian model. We show using a variety of models, where the delays stem from transcriptional processes and feedback control, that the Markovian models learnt by the neural network accurately reflect the stochastic dynamics across parameter space.
ScienceNature.com

Robust single-cell discovery of RNA targets of RNA-binding proteins and ribosomes

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are critical regulators of gene expression and RNA processing that are required for gene function. Yet the dynamics of RBP regulation in single cells is unknown. To address this gap in understanding, we developed STAMP (Surveying Targets by APOBEC-Mediated Profiling), which efficiently detects RBP–RNA interactions. STAMP does not rely on ultraviolet cross-linking or immunoprecipitation and, when coupled with single-cell capture, can identify RBP-specific and cell-type–specific RNA–protein interactions for multiple RBPs and cell types in single, pooled experiments. Pairing STAMP with long-read sequencing yields RBP target sites in an isoform-specific manner. Finally, Ribo-STAMP leverages small ribosomal subunits to measure transcriptome-wide ribosome association in single cells. STAMP enables the study of RBP–RNA interactomes and translational landscapes with unprecedented cellular resolution.
ScienceNature.com

nAChRs gene expression and neuroinflammation in APPswe/PS1dE9 transgenic mouse

An evaluation of the APPswe/PS1dE9 transgenic AD mouse, presenting with the toxic Aβ1-42 deposition found in human AD, allowed us to characterize time-dependent changes in inflammatory and cholinergic markers present in AD. Astrogliosis was observed in cortex and hippocampus, with cellular loss occurring in the same areas in which Aβ plaques were present. In this setting, we found early significantly elevated levels of IL-1β and TNFα gene expression; with the hippocampus showing the highest IL-1β expression. To investigate the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway, the expression of nicotinic receptors (nAChRs) and cholinesterase enzymes also was evaluated. The anti-inflammatory nAChRα7, α4, and β2 were particularly increased at 6 months of age in the hippocampus, potentially as a strategy to counteract Aβ deposition and the ensuing inflammatory state. A time-dependent subunit switch to the α3β4 type occurred. Whether α3, β4 subunits have a pro-inflammatory or an inhibitory effect on ACh stimulation remains speculative. Aβ1-42 deposition, neuronal loss and increased astrocytes were detected, and a time-dependent change in components of the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway were observed. A greater understanding of time-dependent Aβ/nAChRs interactions may aid in defining new therapeutic strategies and novel molecular targets.
Sciencebcm.edu

In a cell-eat-cell world calcium ions regulate exposure of ‘eat-me’ signal in necrotic cells

Just as people keep their houses clean and clutter under control, a crew of cells in the body is in charge of clearing the waste the body generates, including dying cells. The housekeeping cells remove unwanted material by a process called phagocytosis, which literally means ‘eating cells.’ The housekeepers engulf and ingest the dying cells and break them down to effectively eliminate them.
ScienceNature.com

Efficacy of GC-376 against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the K18 hACE2 transgenic mouse model

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the defining global health emergency of this century. GC-376 is a Mpro inhibitor with antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Using the K18-hACE2 mouse model, the in vivo antiviral efficacy of GC-376 against SARS-CoV-2 was evaluated. GC-376 treatment was not toxic in K18-hACE2 mice. Overall outcome of clinical symptoms and survival upon SARS-CoV-2 challenge were not improved in mice treated with GC-376 compared to controls. The treatment with GC-376 slightly improved survival from 0 to 20% in mice challenged with a high virus dose at 105 TCID50/mouse. Most notably, GC-376 treatment led to milder tissue lesions, reduced viral loads, fewer presence of viral antigen, and reduced inflammation in comparison to vehicle-treated controls in mice challenged with a low virus dose at 103 TCID50/mouse. This was particularly the case in the brain where a 5-log reduction in viral titers was observed in GC-376 treated mice compared to vehicle controls. This study supports the notion that GC-376 represents a promising lead candidate for further development to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection and that the K18-hACE2 mouse model is suitable to study antiviral therapies against SARS-CoV-2.