A bioinformatic study revealed serotonergic neurons are involved in the etiology and therapygenetics of anxiety disorders

Understanding the psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 could facilitate the clinical management of COVID-19 patients. However, the profile of psychiatric symptoms among COVID-19 patients has been understudied. We performed a meta-analysis of studies assessing psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 and SARS patients and survivors by using the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised (SCL-90-R), an instrument covering a wide spectrum of psychiatric symptoms. Studies reporting SCL-90-R subscale scores among patients with and survivors of COVID-19 and SARS were retrieved from major English and Chinese literature databases. Patients’ pooled SCL-90-R subscale scores were compared to the Chinese normative SCL-90-R data, and Cohen’s d values were calculated to indicate the severity of psychiatric symptoms. The Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklist for Studies Reporting Prevalence Data was used to assess the quality of the included studies. The search yielded 25 Chinese studies with 1675 acute COVID-19 and 964 acute SARS patients, 30 COVID-19 and 552 SARS survivors during very early recovery (up to 1 month since discharge), 291 SARS survivors during early recovery (1–6 months after discharge), and 48 SARS survivors during late recovery (12 months after discharge). None of the included studies were rated as good quality. The ten SCL-90-R-defined psychiatric symptoms, which were of medium-to-severe severity (d = 0.68–3.01), were all exhibited in acute COVID-19 patients, and the severity of these symptoms decreased to mild-to-medium during very early recovery (d = 0.17–0.73). SARS patients presented eight psychiatric symptoms with mild-to-severe severity during the acute stage (d =0.43–1.88), and thereafter, the severity of symptoms decreased over the follow-up period. However, somatization (d = 0.30) and anxiety (d = 0.28) remained at mild levels during late recovery. A wide variety of severe psychiatric symptoms have been reported by acute COVID-19 patients, and these symptoms, despite decreasing in severity, persist in very early recovery. The changing trajectory observed with SARS suggests that psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 may persist for a long time after discharge, and therefore, periodic monitoring of psychiatric symptoms, psychosocial support, and psychiatric treatment (when necessary) may be necessary for COVID-19 patients from the acute to convalescent stages.