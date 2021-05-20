newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

TP53 mutations increase radioresistance in rhabdomyosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma

By Dana L. Casey, Kenneth L. Pitter, Leonard H. Wexler, Emily K. Slotkin, Gaorav P. Gupta, Suzanne L. Wolden
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleP53 plays a key role in the DNA repair process and response to ionising radiation. We sought to determine the clinical phenotype of TP53 mutations and p53 pathway alterations in patients with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) and Ewing sarcoma (ES) treated with radiation. Methods. Of patients with available genomic sequencing, we identified...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Res#Tumor Cells#Cancer Cells#Leukemia Cells#Blood Cells#Cdkn2a#D#Ferrari#Biol#Phys#Haupt Y#R#Kazaz A Oren#P14#Arf#G#Merlevede#Fujieda#Sandulache
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
ScienceNature.com

Luspatercept restores SDF-1-mediated hematopoietic support by MDS-derived mesenchymal stromal cells

The bone marrow microenvironment (BMME) plays a key role in the pathophysiology of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), clonal blood disorders affecting the differentiation, and maturation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). In lower-risk MDS patients, ineffective late-stage erythropoiesis can be restored by luspatercept, an activin receptor type IIB ligand trap. Here, we investigated whether luspatercept can modulate the functional properties of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) as key components of the BMME. Luspatercept treatment inhibited Smad2/3 phosphorylation in both healthy and MDS MSCs and reversed disease-associated alterations in SDF-1 secretion. Pre-treatment of MDS MSCs with luspatercept restored the subsequent clonogenic potential of co-cultured HSPCs and increased both their stromal-adherence and their expression of both CXCR4 and ß3 integrin. Luspatercept pre-treatment of MSCs also increased the subsequent homing of co-cultured HSPCs in zebrafish embryos. MSCs derived from patients who had received luspatercept treatment had an increased capacity to maintain the colony forming potential of normal but not MDS HSPCs. These data provide the first evidence that luspatercept impacts the BMME directly, leading to a selective restoration of the ineffective hematopoiesis that is a hallmark of MDS.
CancerNature.com

Neutrophil oxidative stress mediates obesity-associated vascular dysfunction and metastatic transmigration

Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and obesity is associated with increased breast cancer (BC) metastasis. Preclinical studies have shown that obese adipose tissue induces lung neutrophilia associated with enhanced BC metastasis to this site. Here we show that obesity leads to neutrophil-dependent impairment of vascular integrity through loss of endothelial adhesions, enabling cancer cell extravasation into the lung. Mechanistically, neutrophil-produced reactive oxygen species in obese mice increase neutrophil extracellular DNA traps (NETs) and weaken endothelial junctions, facilitating the influx of tumor cells from the peripheral circulation. In vivo treatment with catalase, NET inhibitors or genetic deletion of Nos2 reversed this effect in preclinical models of obesity. Imaging mass cytometry of lung metastasis samples from patients with cancer revealed an enrichment in neutrophils with low catalase levels correlating with elevated body mass index. Our data provide insights into potentially targetable mechanisms that underlie the progression of BC in the obese population.
ScienceNature.com

Lineage tracing of human development through somatic mutations

The ontogeny of the human haematopoietic system during fetal development has previously been characterized mainly through careful microscopic observations1. Here we reconstruct a phylogenetic tree of blood development using whole-genome sequencing of 511 single-cell-derived haematopoietic colonies from healthy human fetuses at 8 and 18 weeks after conception, coupled with deep targeted sequencing of tissues of known embryonic origin. We found that, in healthy fetuses, individual haematopoietic progenitors acquire tens of somatic mutations by 18 weeks after conception. We used these mutations as barcodes and timed the divergence of embryonic and extra-embryonic tissues during development, and estimated the number of blood antecedents at different stages of embryonic development. Our data support a hypoblast origin of the extra-embryonic mesoderm and primitive blood in humans.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Elp2 mutations perturb the epitranscriptome and lead to a complex neurodevelopmental phenotype

Intellectual disability (ID) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are the most common neurodevelopmental disorders and are characterized by substantial impairment in intellectual and adaptive functioning, with their genetic and molecular basis remaining largely unknown. Here, we identify biallelic variants in the gene encoding one of the Elongator complex subunits, ELP2, in patients with ID and ASD. Modelling the variants in mice recapitulates the patient features, with brain imaging and tractography analysis revealing microcephaly, loss of white matter tract integrity and an aberrant functional connectome. We show that the Elp2 mutations negatively impact the activity of the complex and its function in translation via tRNA modification. Further, we elucidate that the mutations perturb protein homeostasis leading to impaired neurogenesis, myelin loss and neurodegeneration. Collectively, our data demonstrate an unexpected role for tRNA modification in the pathogenesis of monogenic ID and ASD and define Elp2 as a key regulator of brain development.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Mutational landscape and its clinical significance in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-021-00451-1 published online 16 March 2021. When examining our submitted paper, we found 2 mistakes that need to be changed. The affiliations of the first author Fangfei Chen should be (1) Department of Hematology, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Peking Union Medical College and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. (2) Division of Gastroenterology, The First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
CancerNature.com

Calcium-sensing receptor and CPAP-induced neonatal airway hyperreactivity in mice

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) in preterm infants is initially beneficial, but animal models suggest longer term detrimental airway effects towards asthma. We used a neonatal CPAP mouse model and human fetal airway smooth muscle (ASM) to investigate the role of extracellular calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) in these effects. Methods. Newborn...
HealthNature.com

Low-dose antithymocyte globulin inhibits chronic graft-versus-host disease in peripheral blood stem cell transplantation from unrelated donors

Antithymocyte globulin (ATG) has been shown to reduce chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) particularly in allogeneic peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT) from unrelated donors; however, anti-GVHD effects of lower doses of ATG remains to be elucidated. We conducted a nationwide retrospective study to compare the outcomes of unrelated PBSCT with or without rabbit ATG (thymoglobulin) in 287 patients. A median ATG dose was 2.0 mg/kg. The primary endpoint, the cumulative incidence of moderate–severe chronic GVHD at 2 years was 22.1% in the ATG group, which was significantly less than that in the non-ATG group (36.3%, P = 0.025). The ATG group had a higher incidence of immunosuppressant discontinuation, GVHD-free, relapse-free survival, and moderate–severe chronic GVHD-free, relapse-free survival at 2 years compared to the non-ATG group. The incidences of grade III–IV aGVHD and moderate–severe chronic GVHD were significantly higher in patients with high absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) before the administration of ATG, whereas relapse rate was significantly higher in patients with low ALC before ATG. In conclusion, low-dose ATG effectively suppresses chronic GVHD in unrelated PBSCT, and ALC before ATG may be a potential predictor for GVHD and relapse.
CancerNature.com

Depletion of kinesin motor KIF20A to target cell fate control suppresses medulloblastoma tumour growth

During mammalian brain development, neural progenitor cells proliferate extensively but can ensure the production of correct numbers of various types of mature cells by balancing symmetric proliferative versus asymmetric differentiative cell divisions. This process of cell fate determination may be harnessed for developing cancer therapy. Here, we test this idea by targeting KIF20A, a mitotic kinesin crucial for the control of cell division modes, in a genetic model of medulloblastoma (MB) and human MB cells. Inducible Kif20a knockout in both normal and MB-initiating granule neuron progenitors (GNPs) causes early cell cycle exit and precocious neuronal differentiation without causing cytokinesis failure and suppresses the development of Sonic Hedgehog (SHH)-activated MB. Inducible KIF20A knockdown in human MB cells inhibits proliferation both in cultures and in growing tumors. Our results indicate that targeting the fate specification process of nascent daughter cells presents a novel avenue for developing anti-proliferation treatment for malignant brain tumors.
ScienceNature.com

Neurovascular coupling (NVC) in newborns using processed EEG versus amplitude-EEG

There is a critical need for development of real time physiological biomarkers for birth asphyxia that constitutes a major global public health burden. Our recent study (Scientific Reports, V10:9183, 2020) established a novel non-invasive neurovascular coupling (NVC) assessment in newborns using dynamic wavelet transform coherence (WTC) analysis irrespective of different aEEG algorithms. As an extended study, the current paper examines whether the variability in processed EEG and amplitude-EEG (aEEG) outputs would impact the determination of NVC in newborns with encephalopathy. Concurrent processed EEG tracings and regional near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS)-based cerebral tissue oxygen saturation (SctO2) readings during a period of twenty hours in their first day of life were selected and processed in this study. After bandpass-filtered in 2–15 Hz, rectified, and down-sampled at 0.21 Hz, the processed EEG tracings along with NIRS-SctO2 (0.21 Hz) were used to perform WTC analysis, followed by comparison of WTC-metrics between SctO2-processed EEG coherence and SctO2-aEEG coherence using Bland–Altman statistics. Our results demonstrated high and significant correlation (R2 = 0.96, p < 0.001) between NVC assessments by SctO2-processed EEG and SctO2-aEEG coherence, confirming that band-passed, rectified, and down-sampled processed EEG, or aEEG, can be paired with NIRS-SctO2 to assess NVC in newborns with encephalopathy. Findings indicate the feasibility of a simpler approach to NVC in neonates by using directly processed EEG, instead of aEEG.
CancerNature.com

YAP inhibits autophagy and promotes progression of colorectal cancer via upregulating Bcl-2 expression

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most aggressive and lethal cancers. The role of autophagy in the pathobiology of CRC is intricate, with opposing functions manifested in different cellular contexts. The Yes-associated protein (YAP), a transcriptional coactivator inactivated by the Hippo tumor-suppressor pathway, functions as an oncoprotein in a variety of cancers. In this study, we found that YAP could negatively regulate autophagy in CRC cells, and consequently, promote tumor progression of CRC in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, YAP interacts with TEAD forming a complex to upregulate the transcription of the apoptosis-inhibitory protein Bcl-2, which may subsequently facilitate cell survival by suppressing autophagy-related cell death; silencing Bcl-2 expression could alleviate YAP-induced autophagy inhibition without affecting YAP expression. Collectively, our data provide evidence for YAP/Bcl-2 as a potential therapeutic target for drug exploration against CRC.
CancerNature.com

Role of neutrophil extracellular traps in radiation resistance of invasive bladder cancer

Radiation therapy (RT) is used in the management of several cancers; however, tumor radioresistance remains a challenge. Polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) are recruited to the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) post-RT and can facilitate tumor progression by forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Here, we demonstrate a role for NETs as players in tumor radioresistance. Using a syngeneic bladder cancer model, increased NET deposition is observed in the TIME of mice treated with RT and inhibition of NETs improves overall radiation response. In vitro, the protein HMGB1 promotes NET formation through a TLR4-dependent manner and in vivo, inhibition of both HMGB1 and NETs significantly delays tumor growth. Finally, NETs are observed in bladder tumors of patients who did not respond to RT and had persistent disease post-RT, wherein a high tumoral PMN-to-CD8 ratio is associated with worse overall survival. Together, these findings identify NETs as a potential therapeutic target to increase radiation efficacy.
ScienceNature.com

The clinical significance of receiving a kidney allograft from deceased donor with chronic histologic changes

Allograft survival of deceased donor kidneys with suboptimal histology (DRTx/suboptimal histology: >10% glomerulosclerosis, >10% tubulointerstitial scarring, or >mild vascular sclerosis) is inferior to both DRTx with optimal histology (DRTx/optimal histology) and living donor kidneys irrespective of histologic changes (LRTx). In this report, we explored the reasons behind this guarded outcome with a special focus on the role of alloimmunity. We initially assessed gene expression in 39 time-zero allograft biopsies using the Nanostring 770 genes PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel. Subsequently, we studied 696 consecutive adult kidney allograft recipients that were grouped according to allograft type and histology at time-zero biopsy [DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 194), DRTx/optimal histology (n = 166), and LRTx (n = 336)]. Part-1: Several immune pathways were upregulated in time-zero biopsies from DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 11) compared to LRTx (n = 17) but not to DRTx/optimal histology (n = 11). Part-2: Amongst the three groups of recipients, DRTx/suboptimal histology had the highest incidence of acute rejection episodes, most of which occurred during the first year after transplantation (early rejection). This increase was mainly attributed to T cell mediated rejection, while the incidence of antibody-mediated rejection was similar amongst the three groups. Importantly, early acute T cell mediated rejection was a strong independent predictor for allograft failure in DRTx/suboptimal histology (adjusted HR: 2.13, P = 0.005) but not in DRTx/optimal histology nor in LRTx. Our data highlight an increased baseline immunogenicity in DRTx/suboptimal histology compared to LRTx but not to DRTx/optimal histology. However, our results suggest that donor chronic histologic changes in DRTx may help transfer such increased baseline immunogenicity into clinically relevant acute rejection episodes that have detrimental effects on allograft survival. These findings may provide a rationale for enhanced immunosuppression in recipients of DRTx with baseline chronic histologic changes to minimize subsequent acute rejection and to prolong allograft survival.
JapanNature.com

Comparison of anthropometric and body composition indices in the identification of metabolic risk factors

Whether anthropometric or body composition indices are better indicators of metabolic risk remains unclear. The objectives of this study were to compare the association of metabolic risk factors with anthropometric and body composition indices and to identify the better indicators for risk factors in a large-scale Korean population. In this cross-sectional study, the associations of body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), and waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) as anthropometric indices and trunk fat mass (TFM), percent trunk fat mass (%TFM), whole-body total fat mass (WBTFM), and percent whole-body total fat mass (%WBTFM) as body composition indices with metabolic risk factors were compared by complex-samples multiple logistic regression models based on complex-sample survey data. In men, WHtR, BMI, and TFM were similarly associated with hypertension. Diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypo-high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterolemia tended to be more strongly associated with WHtR and WC than body composition indices. Hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and %TFM than other indices. In women, hypertension tended to be more strongly associated with WHtR than other indices. TFM, %TFM, and WHtR were similarly associated with hyperlipidemia. Diabetes and hypo-HDL cholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and WC than body composition indices. Hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and %TFM than other indices. Among six metabolic risk factors, the validity and utility of the anthropometric indices in identifying risk factors tended to be similar to or better than those of the body composition indices, except for hypertension and hypercholesterolemia in men and hyperlipidemia and hypercholesterolemia in women.
ScienceNature.com

A versatile polypharmacology platform promotes cytoprotection and viability of human pluripotent and differentiated cells

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are capable of extensive self-renewal yet remain highly sensitive to environmental perturbations in vitro, posing challenges to their therapeutic use. There is an urgent need to advance strategies that ensure safe and robust long-term growth and functional differentiation of these cells. Here, we deployed high-throughput screening strategies to identify a small-molecule cocktail that improves viability of hPSCs and their differentiated progeny. The combination of chroman 1, emricasan, polyamines, and trans-ISRIB (CEPT) enhanced cell survival of genetically stable hPSCs by simultaneously blocking several stress mechanisms that otherwise compromise cell structure and function. CEPT provided strong improvements for several key applications in stem-cell research, including routine cell passaging, cryopreservation of pluripotent and differentiated cells, embryoid body (EB) and organoid formation, single-cell cloning, and genome editing. Thus, CEPT represents a unique poly-pharmacological strategy for comprehensive cytoprotection, providing a rationale for efficient and safe utilization of hPSCs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Macrophage potentiates the recovery of liver zonation and metabolic function after acute liver injury

The liver is an exclusive organ with tremendous regenerative capacity. Liver metabolic functions exhibit spatial heterogeneity, reflecting liver zonation. The mechanisms controlling the proliferation of hepatocytes and the accompanying matrix reconstruction during regeneration have been well explored, but the recovery potential of differentiated metabolic functions and zonation after liver injury remains unclear. We employed a mouse model of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced-acute liver injury with clodronate-induced macrophage depletion to clarify the impact of liver injury on liver metabolism and recovery dynamics of metabolic function and liver zonation during regeneration. Depleting macrophages suppressed tissue remodelling and partially delayed cell proliferation during regeneration after liver injury. In addition, recovery of metabolic functions was delayed by suppressing the tissue remodelling caused by the depleted macrophages. The model revealed that drug metabolic function was resilient against the dysfunction caused by liver injury, but glutamine synthesis was not. Metabolomic analysis revealed that liver branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) and carbohydrate metabolism were suppressed by injury. The plasma BCAA concentration reflected recovery of hepatic function during regeneration. Our study reveals one aspect of the regenerative machinery for hepatic metabolism following acute liver injury.
TechnologyNature.com

Novel AI driven approach to classify infant motor functions

The past decade has evinced a boom of computer-based approaches to aid movement assessment in early infancy. Increasing interests have been dedicated to develop AI driven approaches to complement the classic Prechtl general movements assessment (GMA). This study proposes a novel machine learning algorithm to detect an age-specific movement pattern, the fidgety movements (FMs), in a prospectively collected sample of typically developing infants. Participants were recorded using a passive, single camera RGB video stream. The dataset of 2800 five-second snippets was annotated by two well-trained and experienced GMA assessors, with excellent inter- and intra-rater reliabilities. Using OpenPose, the infant full pose was recovered from the video stream in the form of a 25-points skeleton. This skeleton was used as input vector for a shallow multilayer neural network (SMNN). An ablation study was performed to justify the network’s architecture and hyperparameters. We show for the first time that the SMNN is sufficient to discriminate fidgety from non-fidgety movements in a sample of age-specific typical movements with a classification accuracy of 88%. The computer-based solutions will complement original GMA to consistently perform accurate and efficient screening and diagnosis that may become universally accessible in daily clinical practice in the future.
ScienceNature.com

Genomic analyses of Mycobacterium tuberculosis from human lung resections reveal a high frequency of polyclonal infections

Polyclonal infections occur when at least two unrelated strains of the same pathogen are detected in an individual. This has been linked to worse clinical outcomes in tuberculosis, as undetected strains with different antibiotic resistance profiles can lead to treatment failure. Here, we examine the amount of polyclonal infections in sputum and surgical resections from patients with tuberculosis in the country of Georgia. For this purpose, we sequence and analyse the genomes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolated from the samples, acquired through an observational clinical study (NCT02715271). Access to the lung enhanced the detection of multiple strains (40% of surgery cases) as opposed to just using a sputum sample (0–5% in the general population). We show that polyclonal infections often involve genetically distant strains and can be associated with reversion of the patient’s drug susceptibility profile over time. In addition, we find different patterns of genetic diversity within lesions and across patients, including mutational signatures known to be associated with oxidative damage; this suggests that reactive oxygen species may be acting as a selective pressure in the granuloma environment. Our results support the idea that the magnitude of polyclonal infections in high-burden tuberculosis settings is underestimated when only testing sputum samples.
WildlifeNature.com

Structural characterization of a Type B chloramphenicol acetyltransferase from the emerging pathogen Elizabethkingia anophelis NUHP1

Elizabethkingia anophelis is an emerging multidrug resistant pathogen that has caused several global outbreaks. E. anophelis belongs to the large family of Flavobacteriaceae, which contains many bacteria that are plant, bird, fish, and human pathogens. Several antibiotic resistance genes are found within the E. anophelis genome, including a chloramphenicol acetyltransferase (CAT). CATs play important roles in antibiotic resistance and can be transferred in genetic mobile elements. They catalyse the acetylation of the antibiotic chloramphenicol, thereby reducing its effectiveness as a viable drug for therapy. Here, we determined the high-resolution crystal structure of a CAT protein from the E. anophelis NUHP1 strain that caused a Singaporean outbreak. Its structure does not resemble that of the classical Type A CATs but rather exhibits significant similarity to other previously characterized Type B (CatB) proteins from Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Vibrio cholerae and Vibrio vulnificus, which adopt a hexapeptide repeat fold. Moreover, the CAT protein from E. anophelis displayed high sequence similarity to other clinically validated chloramphenicol resistance genes, indicating it may also play a role in resistance to this antibiotic. Our work expands the very limited structural and functional coverage of proteins from Flavobacteriaceae pathogens which are becoming increasingly more problematic.