China’s Mars rover returns first images — scientists say the view is promising
Images snapped from Zhurong’s cameras hint at a wide, flat landscape in Mars’s northern hemisphere that's ripe for exploration. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has revealed the first images from Mars taken by its Zhurong rover, which arrived on the surface on Saturday. Scientists say that the shots — which show the rover with its solar panels unfurled and the ramp from its lander deployed — also hint that it has arrived at a safe and ideal site from which to begin its exploration.www.nature.com