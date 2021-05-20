News briefs - 05/20/2021
The Gates Mills Garden Club will host a plant sale and vintage boutique on May 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. Customers can shop for a wide variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs and houseplants gathered from Gates Mills gardeners. The boutique will include an array of whimsical, unusual and utilitarian gardening and flower arranging items for sale. The sale will take place at 1280 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills. For more information, visit gatesmillsgardenclub.com or call 440-423-4555.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com