Gates Mills, OH

News briefs - 05/20/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 19 hours ago

The Gates Mills Garden Club will host a plant sale and vintage boutique on May 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. Customers can shop for a wide variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs and houseplants gathered from Gates Mills gardeners. The boutique will include an array of whimsical, unusual and utilitarian gardening and flower arranging items for sale. The sale will take place at 1280 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills. For more information, visit gatesmillsgardenclub.com or call 440-423-4555.

Chagrin Falls, OH
Gates Mills, OH
#Briefs#Baseball Diamond#Chagrin Falls Council#Arts Commission#Chagrin Falls High School#Vintage#Sale#Gardening#Fill Boots#Houseplants#Gates Mills Gardeners#Shrubs#Annuals#Dog Park#Firefighter Boots#Perennials#Village Hall#Solon Road#Fencing#Students
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Artist Carol Hummel covering Chagrin Falls trees in crocheted circles for Valley Art Center’s 50th anniversary (photos)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Carol Hummel, an internationally known fabric artist, is finally getting to work on one of her art installations near home. This week, Hummel and daughter Molly Sedensky, both of Newbury, are wrapping hundreds of crocheted circles onto trees outside the Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls in honor of the facility’s 50th anniversary.
Chagrin Falls, OHCleveland Jewish News

The Weils of Menorah Park senior living campus in Chagrin Falls

We know there is a lot to consider when looking for your next home and we are invested in assisting as you explore the options. Nestled on 46 acres, The Weils is built on community with an updated and inviting ambiance. You may choose from a variety of amenities and services that support your lifestyle including three chef-prepared daily meals using fresh ingredients. Dining is flexible and convenient with open dining from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. so you can have your meals when you want.
Solon, OHchagrin-falls.org

Solon Rd Closure – Week of May 17th

Village of Bentleyville will have following upcoming road closure on Solon Road. This may affect the Village of Chagrin Falls residents. On Solon Road, between Chagrin River Rd . and Liberty Rd. The westbound land will be closed, while the eastbound lane will remain open. WHEN. May 17th – 21st...
Garrettsville, OHweeklyvillager.com

James A Garfield Historical Society News

Garrettsville – The JAGHS met on April 19, 2021 for its first in-person meeting since May 18, 2020—HUZZAH! The group welcomed two new members, Tim Smith (hardly new to the area) and Linda Harring (in from Chagrin Falls). The treasury was reported to be healthy and the CD’s remain in their cozy financial institution.
Chagrin Falls, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Chagrin Falls School News

Three Chagrin Falls High School seniors came in first place in the Ohio Stock Market Game, a statewide competition sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Seniors Colin Cusack, Matisse Despres and Noah Girard, students in business teacher Nancy Vondrak’s financial literacy class, received a Target gift card and a certificate from SIFMA.
Shaker Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Chagrin Falls, OHcoolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls’ Valley Art Center Wraps its Trees in Crocheted “Magic Circles”

Back in April, Chagrin Falls’ Valley Art Center held artist-led workshops to teach volunteers how to crochet “magic circles” so that fiber artist Carol Hummel could wrap the trees in front of VAC in colorful art in celebration of VAC’s 50th anniversary. Hummel, a Chagrin Valley resident who took classes along with her daughter at VAC, has done installations across the country and abroad. Her daughter Molly Sedensky, who has worked with her on many installation projects, will be helping with the design, coordination, training and installation.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Bulletin board - Chagrin Falls 05/12/2021

Three Chagrin Falls High School seniors came in first place in the Ohio Stock Market Game, a statewide competition sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA. Seniors Colin Cusack, Matisse Despres and Noah Girard, students in business teacher Nancy Vondrak’s financial literacy class, each received a Target gift card and a certificate from SIFMA. The team was invited to compete in a Portfolio Challenge via Zoom on April 29. The team gave a 10-minute presentation to a panel of judges, who were financial professionals, explaining all they have learned and gained from this experience.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Falls board requests more details on martini bar, sushi restaurant

Two proposed West Street restaurants made their debut before the Chagrin Falls Architectural Review Board last week, but neither won approval for proposed exterior changes until more appropriate façade details are revealed. The first project is at 87 West St., once home of the “Little Wine Bar” on the north...
Gates Mills, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Invasive species removal

Gates Mills residents and students at the Gates Mills Environmental Education Center worked to remove invasive species from the Sherman Road Preserve last month. The group worked through 1.5 acres of invasive species, including glossy buckthorn and multiflora rose, to uncover trees that were planted at the preserve several years ago. The trees uncovered include maple trees, cherry trees, viburnum and dogwood. From left, the volunteers are Mary Schmidt of the Gates Mills Garden Club, biologist Mike Byers and landscaping paraprofessional Dave Husat. Center is Gates Mills Councilwoman Sandra Turner, in addition to West Geauga High School students Robert Sabol and Nicholas Cochran, Mayfield Excel TECC teacher Ed Tuhela and Eastlake North High School student Jon Gerland.
Cuyahoga County, OHclevelandmagazine.com

A New Plan Could Open Up 30 Miles Of Cleveland's Coasts To The Public

More public lakefront parks could be on the horizon thanks to the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan, which seeks to change how we think about Cleveland's shoreline. You tend to do dumb things when you’ve been cooped up for a long time, like go to the beach in the middle of winter. A few months ago, I visited Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid. It was a cold day, with rainclouds gathering out over the water. There was no one else around as my wife and I walked down to the fishing pier there, which juts out into Lake Erie. We braced ourselves against the freeze, and walked the length of the beach, first along the sands to the west, and then the paved path to the east, where newly constructed berms held back the dirt of the bluff, and the waves roared in, swelling and crashing against the shore.
Chagrin Falls, OHmapquest.com

3 Best Courses to Play in Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls has at least 3 courses worth visiting if you’re in the area for a few days! In this post we explain many of the exciting greens in Chagrin Falls, OH for your group to play. Chagrin Valley Country Club. While ratings can never sum up a course, a...
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Immerse yourself in nature this summer and get your feet wet in science: Valley Views.

Join the effort to monitor stream quality June through August with Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District. Learn about freshwater chemistry and biology while you search for aquatic creatures such as crayfish, dragonflies, water pennies and caddisflies. Wear your water shoes and learn to use kick seines, sediment sticks, test kits and other devices to measure the health of Geauga County streams and rivers while providing official data to the state.
Woodmere, OHCleveland Jewish News

Nosh Listings

(In Village Square Shopping Center at I-271 & Chagrin Boulevard) Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For over 60 years Corky & Lenny’s has been a family favorite offering something for everyone including soups, salads, fish, hamburgers, breakfast all day and amazing desserts. Corky’s is world renowned for its mouthwatering deli selections including corned beef, pastrami, reubens and more. Corky’s also makes beautiful and delicious catering trays for all occasions.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin Toastmasters to celebrate 50 years

This June will mark 50 years for the Chagrin Valley Toastmasters, and the educational nonprofit has plans in the works to celebrate the occasion with an informative event at Triangle Park in the Falls. On June 1, members of the public are invited to learn more about the Toastmasters and...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Jaycees get OK to use Township Hall for VIP area

Members of the Chagrin Valley Jaycees last week found a new home for their Blossom Time VIP area where alcohol can be served when the three-member Chagrin Falls Township Trustees approved a request to use Township Hall during the event this fall. Permission includes use of the hall as Blossom...