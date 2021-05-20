newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Ohio pressures Michigan to keep gas pipeline open to maintain jobs

By J.D. Davidson The Center Square
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 19 hours ago

Ohio lawmakers continue to pressure Michigan’s governor to keep open a pipeline that affects more than 20,000 Ohio jobs and nearly $14 billion in state economic activity. Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, who testified before the Ohio Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee earlier this week, said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to make poor decisions at a time when energy security remains in question after a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline that continues to leave the Southeast with gasoline shortages and higher prices.

