newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Act would target dark money spending

By Tyler Buchanan Ohio Capital Journal
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 19 hours ago

Should nonprofit organizations that spend money on Ohio elections be forced to publicly disclose who funds them?. Some lawmakers say yes and are trying once again to change the state’s campaign finance law in an effort to make political spending more transparent. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Bride...

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance Reform#Pacs#Government Spending#State Spending#Social Spending#Capital Spending#State Money#State Reps#D Cleveland#Democrats#American#The Ohio Capital Journal#Generation Now#The House Majority Caucus#Hb 13#Common Cause Ohio#Glenford Republican#Political Spending#Dark Money Groups#Foreign Spending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio Democrats and Republicans seek more transparency for dark money politics

In the wake of the largest public corruption case in Ohio history, lawmakers on the right and left are pushing bills that call for more transparency for dark money politics. Republicans Diane Grendell of Chesterland and Mark Fraizer of Newark introduced House Bill 13, which they call the Light of Day Bill. The bill, which has had two hearings in the House Government Oversight Committee, would require 501(c)4 nonprofit organizations to disclose political spending and donors.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Effort To Outlaw Dark Money In Arizona Continues

PHOENIX -- Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is making a third -- and, he hopes, finally successful -- pitch to put a measure on the Arizona ballot to outlaw so-called "dark money.''. The initiative would require the public disclosure of the true source of donations of more than $5,000 spent...
Ohio StateMarietta Times

Records show lawmakers returned AEP checks

Records show Ohio state politicians refunded nearly $50,000 in recent months to a political action committee of American Electric Power, a beneficiary of a massive coal-fired power plant bailout via scandal-tainted legislation enacted last year. Nine state senators and two House representatives, all Republican, returned a total of $19,500 in...
Presidential ElectionFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Blue states broadening voting rights

Last year, for the first time in more than a quarter-century, Democrats in Virginia took control of the statehouse and the governor's mansion. Since then, one priority has become clear: expanding voting rights. Once home to the capital of the Confederacy, Virginia has made Election Day a state holiday, repealed...
Electionsmyheraldreview.com

Goddard makes another run at outlawing 'dark money'

PHOENIX — Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is making a third — and, he hopes, finally successful — pitch to put a measure on the Arizona ballot to outlaw so-called “dark money.’’. The initiative would require the public disclosure of the true source of donations of more than $5,000 spent...
Kentucky StateEastern Progress

Kentucky wants ideas on how spend billions in COVID money for schools

(The Center Square) – Kentucky education officials want public input on how it should use more than $2 billion in federal funding geared for helping to safely reopen public schools across the state. Through Friday afternoon, the Kentucky Department of Education will accept answers to an eight-question survey posted on...
EconomyUnion Leader

Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Department of Administrative Services reports that state revenues for the month of April were $84.6 million over budget projections. Business taxes were $73.8 million above plan and almost $140 million above the prior year. Unemployment, which spiked to 17% last year, is now a mere 3%. According to Brian Gottlob, director of the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau, “80% of industries in New Hampshire have reported jobs gains.”
Presidential Electionblogforarizona.net

The Plot Against American Democracy From Right-Wing ‘Dark Money’ Organizations

End Citizens United Action Fund is out with a new report, The Dark Money Assault On Voting Rights (excerpt):. During the Trump Administration, Republican operatives raised at least $250 million in dark money contributions to help push through more than 200 conservative judges to the federal bench, including many who had records of arguing or voting against voting rights. Then, leading into the 2020 election, this same network of GOP dark money groups pushed dozens of lawsuits to try to restrict voting rights and access — and received many favorable rulings from the same judges they had helped get confirmed. Despite admitting that their efforts were solely aimed around suppressing the vote to help elect Trump, dark money groups after the election then turned to helping spread the Big Lie that the election had been stolen, and even helped organize President Trump’s rally that led to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FOX26

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The head of a national conservative group told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country as part of a coordinated network of organizations pushing to tighten voting laws across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Did the Mississippi Supreme Court just steal the people’s right to vote?

Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”
Floyd County, IACharles City Press

Budget protest focuses on the county supervisors’ authority to spend money

The main question in the controversy over the cost of the Floyd County law enforcement center and courthouse updates project is whether the county Board of Supervisors had the authority to approve the project at a cost that was much higher than original estimates and higher than the $13.5 million in general obligation bonds that voters approved issuing in May 2018.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.