Act would target dark money spending

End Citizens United Action Fund is out with a new report, The Dark Money Assault On Voting Rights (excerpt):. During the Trump Administration, Republican operatives raised at least $250 million in dark money contributions to help push through more than 200 conservative judges to the federal bench, including many who had records of arguing or voting against voting rights. Then, leading into the 2020 election, this same network of GOP dark money groups pushed dozens of lawsuits to try to restrict voting rights and access — and received many favorable rulings from the same judges they had helped get confirmed. Despite admitting that their efforts were solely aimed around suppressing the vote to help elect Trump, dark money groups after the election then turned to helping spread the Big Lie that the election had been stolen, and even helped organize President Trump’s rally that led to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.