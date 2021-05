At its May 11 meeting, the Addison City Council canvassed the results from the May 1 election. Mayor Chow was running unopposed so the Council approved a "Certification of Unopposed Mayoral Candidate" at its March 9 meeting which declared Mayor Chow elected as Mayor. Council Members Lori Ward and Tom Braun were each re-elected for an additional two-year term and Kathryn Wheeler was elected for her first term. During the meeting, the Council selected Guillermo Quintanilla to serve as Mayor Pro Tempore and Paul Walden to serve as Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore.