26927 Greenbriar Ln

Looking for a walk-out Basement home located in sought after Rutland Subdivision? This Stirling Model was built in 2008 by HHHunt on a .27 acre lot in a quiet cul de sac. The main level offers a large formal living space, office, dining room and gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, built in double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, backsplash and morning room. 2-Story family room has a cozy gas fireplace and half bath. Second floor Primary bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets, hardwood floors, en suite with tile shower including multi jets, tile flooring, double vanity and jetted tub. Second and Third bedrooms are good size, and the fourth bedroom has a private bathroom. Full hall bathroom and laundry completes this floor. Lower level has new carpet in a massive gathering space that could be used as an office, bedroom, rec room, etc. It has a full bathroom and unfinished mechanical shop space. OTHER items include: fabulous covered porch, 3 zoned HVAC, extended concrete driveway for additional parking with fenced private back yard, Cul De Sac, vinyl siding, Irrigation, Atlee schools.Great Community including Pool, Sports court, playground and easy access to Restaurants, Kroger and more!