Guest column: Communities of care

By Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott
Sun Chronicle
 19 hours ago

Every month has its fair share of holidays and observances, and May is no exception. But one of the things that sets May apart from other months is the number of days dedicated to honoring those whose job it is to keep all of us safe and thriving. Whether it’s National Correctional Officers Week (May 2-8), International Firefighters Day (May 4), National Teacher Day (May 4), National Nurses Day (May 6), Mother’s Day (May 9), National Police Week (May 9-15), National EMS Week (May 16-22) or Memorial Day, May is full of days to recognize the hard work and sacrifice of those who put the needs of others first in order to make us safer.

