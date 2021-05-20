Letter to the editor: New common traffic changes creating headaches

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!