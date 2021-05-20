Letter to the editor: New common traffic changes creating headaches
Monday I was out for my daily walk and came upon the Common. Ahead was a traffic jam, specifically at the curve heading towards South Street in front of South Street Pizza with Central Street being on your right. As I tried to cross in the crosswalk I noticed that was blocked with a barrel. Then looking further an 18-wheeler was trying to navigate the curve to proceed to South Street. Because of the new improvements that have been implemented it was impossible for the truck to navigate the curve. They need a wide space to turn. Also, there was a barrel placed on the curve so there was not enough space to navigate and continue on South Street.www.thesunchronicle.com