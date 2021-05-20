newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Letter to the editor: New common traffic changes creating headaches

By Sports
Sun Chronicle
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday I was out for my daily walk and came upon the Common. Ahead was a traffic jam, specifically at the curve heading towards South Street in front of South Street Pizza with Central Street being on your right. As I tried to cross in the crosswalk I noticed that was blocked with a barrel. Then looking further an 18-wheeler was trying to navigate the curve to proceed to South Street. Because of the new improvements that have been implemented it was impossible for the truck to navigate the curve. They need a wide space to turn. Also, there was a barrel placed on the curve so there was not enough space to navigate and continue on South Street.

www.thesunchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jam#Headaches#Letter To The Editor#Road Traffic#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Road Travel#Central Street#South Street Pizza#Fresh Eyes#Foxboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Pizza
Related
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Letter to the Editor

This is in response to the downtown proposed improvement!. Our founding fathers did a wonderful job of designing our city, wide streets, angle parking, etc. This project will destroy that. We will just have a glorified version of what you are seeing downtown already with the concrete barriers!. The only...
Trafficlakercountry.com

KYTC reminds people not to place signs on right-of-ways

Mowing cycles are under way and illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas are being removed. Residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

City Reduces Part Of King Street To Single-Lane Traffic

Warm weather like this means construction can get underway, and the City of Estevan will be working on a stretch of King Street today in the valley area. While they work on it, they'll be reducing it to a single lane of traffic throughout most of the day. "King Street...
Trafficstreetcarsuburbs.news

The science of the city: Can College Park tame the city’s traffic?

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association’s 2019 report, driver and passenger fatalities have dropped 25% since 1978. But just as communities embrace the benefits of walkable neighborhoods, both for our safety and our health, pedestrian deaths have increased by about 60% since 2009. Between 2019 and June of 2020, the rate of pedestrian deaths per mile traveled increased 20%.
Lifestylewhqr.org

Sinkholes and shoreline erosion: Snows Cut Park to close permanently

“Our team has, for years, conducted safety assessments with the county’s Risk Management, relocated fencing, and installed signage to prevent visitors from accessing the eroded embankments, but these measures have not been enough to completely ensure the safety of park visitors,” said New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth.
Politicssandhillssentinel.com

Community input requested for West Pinehurst Community Park

The Village of Pinehurst seeks valuable community input and feedback to help guide the direction of the site master plan for West Pinehurst Community Park. An online survey is open through May 17 to collect community input. The public can take the survey by visiting engage.vopnc.org/parkplan and clicking on “Take the Online Survey” located at the top of the page.
Trafficbeaconjournal.com

Hudson eyes improving pedestrian safety at multiple intersections

HUDSON — City leaders are examining ways to improve pedestrian safety at intersections, particularly downtown. The issue has been on officials' radars during the last several months following a fatal crash last fall and an injury crash earlier in the spring, both of which involved children. Vincent Baran, 7, died...
Trafficshorelineareanews.com

NE 195th Street pedestrian bridge temporary closure

Sound Transit will be temporarily closing the NE 195th pedestrian bridge at some time between May 10 and May 28 while sidewalk and asphalt paving is done on the east side of the freeway for the light rail project. Residents on NE 195th east of I-5 will have access to...
Businesscityofames.org

Mayor and City Council’s Bike Ride is May 15

Ames Mayor John Haila and members of the Ames City Council invite the community to participate in a family-friendly bike ride around Ames, starting and ending at City Hall. The 6.5-mile ride will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, in the west parking lot at Ames City Hall, 515 Clark Ave. This year’s route will give participants the opportunity to see some recently completed projects in the city, including the low head dam modifications at North River Valley Park, Homewood Golf Course Clubhouse, and Miracle Playground at Inis Grove Park.
Trafficbradfordtoday.ca

Parking for town residents only at Innisfil Beach Park starting May 21

As the May long weekend approaches, the Town of Innisfil is taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as temperatures rise and people spend more time outdoors. Starting May 21, parking at Innisfil Beach Park will be reserved for residents only. “To help reduce crowds and out-of-area travel, we’re...
Trafficwcbu.org

Pekin Eyes Parking Revamp Along Court Street As Part Of Downtown Revival

The city of Pekin is looking at potential downtown parking improvements along Court Street. Along downtown Court Street alone, more than 30 properties are either vacant or for sale. Councilmember John Abel believes improving parking could make those vacant properties more attractive for development. "There are buildings downtown being shown...
Traffickauainownews.com

Full Closure Scheduled on Kaumuali‘i Highway for Bridge Work

A full closure of Kaumuali‘i Highway (Route 50) between Hana Road and Puolo Road is scheduled next week for concrete work on the Hanapēpē River Bridge. The work is slated to take place on Friday, 21, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The nighttime full closure is necessary to pour the intermediate diaphragms of the new Hanapēpē River Bridge.
Politicsvincennespbs.org

City Council Passes Electrical Disconnect Ordinance

The Vincennes City Council approved a new ordinance at last night’s meeting. Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to add access to main electrical disconnect at all times on new buildings and homes in the city. Officials say that this ordinance is especially important when there is an emergency such...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

Thinking through the detour

MARSHALL — A planned construction detour on Saratoga Street later this summer divided members of the Marshall City Council on Tuesday. While the council narrowly approved a detour agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation during planned construction on U.S. Highway 59, some members said they had serious concerns about the safety of the route.
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Brewster, MAcapecodtimes.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Sarah Sherman deserves your vote for Brewster School Committee. Brewster has a long tradition of providing excellent educational opportunities to its children, and Sarah will work hard to help maintain that commitment. Her life experiences have given Sarah an impressive set of skills to bring to this office. With her...
JobsIndependent

Letter to the Editor: Workforce has changed

This is a different world today, and it's not going to get any better, so get used to it. Things changed in so many ways throughout the world. Take today's workers, for example. McDonald's and other restaurants are closed for inside dining. They have drive-thru for your orders. They can't...