Oregon State Police Report - May 20
May 11: 10:53: Fish & Wildlife, Angling – S. Fork McKenzie below Cougar Dam. Observed a subject actively angling and illegally using bait. Contacted the subject and recognized him from a recent FW violation regarding the take and sale of sport caught shellfish. He did not have an angling license and had illegally harvested a wild rainbow trout from the stream. He was cited and released for No Angling License, Angling Prohibited Method - Bait and Unlawful Take of Wild Trout. His angling rod and trout were seized. Involved: 33-year-old male from Eugene.www.mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com