The following was posted on social media by Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services on May 10th:. At 6:20 PM this evening fire fighters were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 8800 block of Hawthorne Court in Ellicott City. The first arriving engine reported heavy smoke showing and found fire involving three townhomes in the rear of the row. Searches of all three homes were negative and there were no injuries to fire fighters or residents. Ten people have been displaced and one family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal is on scene conducting an investigation.