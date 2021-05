Swiss IoT (Internet of Things) company Nexxiot has been awarded first prize in the annual Swisscom IoT Climate Awards for its innovative approach to reducing emissions in cargo transportation. Nexxiot Founder, Daniel MacGregor created the ETHZ spinoff in 2015 to address inefficiencies in the 1 Trillion dollars a year global supply chain industry. The deep-tech company focuses on monitoring cargo assets that do not have their own power, such as railcars and intermodal containers that are constantly moving around the world. Thanks to greater transparency about the locations and routes, it is possible to significantly increase the efficiency and capacity utilization of the trains and to transport more goods by rail in a climate-friendly way with the same number of wagons.