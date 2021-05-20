We will not lose another generation

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have declined in all 50 states for the first time since of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden announced on Monday, as the White House prepares to send millions of vaccine doses outside the US within the next six weeks.“There will be advances and setbacks” as more people are vaccinated in the US, Mr Biden said, acknowledging fluctuating rates of infections.“But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may ... see that progress reversed,” he...