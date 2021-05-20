We will not lose another generation-
Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced they are banning menthol cigarettes. My organization, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC), sued the FDA last year to force them to fulfill the public health mandate given when the 2009 Tobacco Control Act was signed into law. The lawsuit prompted the FDA to respond to a 2013 citizen’s petition which called on the FDA to ban all menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars. On April 29, the FDA finally responded with its historic announcement and would begin the rulemaking process to ban the manufacture of menthol cigarettes, thus marking a critical and historical step toward reducing tobacco deaths, especially among Black Americans.www.pasadenajournal.com