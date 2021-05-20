“A White House Tour,” REALLY?

I couldn’t believe it when Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., compared the insurrection at the Capitol to the White House when he said it was just guys doing a regular tour of the Capitol. I know I am getting old but that didn’t look like a tour to me. It looked more like guys rioting and waving flags that support Trump and Make America Great Again. They were in trump uniforms and carrying Confederate flags and Make America Great Again flags, and they were rioting and trying to tell the world that the unruly guys were from Black Lives Matter and Antifa (whoever that is).